Corpse found in the Kent woodlands identified as Sarah Everrad





Today the police confirmed the tragic news they had expected. The corpse found in the Kent woodland is Sarah Everard’s corpse. However, the high court is in a legal battle with a policeman arrested for her murder in custody. The question was whether the protests could continue to announce the death of Miss Everrad and show solidarity against the threat of violence facing women. Or is illegal under Covid restrictions. Vigilante organizers have made it clear that it will be a masked and socially distant event. However, this evening the judge refused to challenge the police’s decision to ban under Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson said it is “completely understandable” why Ms. Everard’s death sparked a wave of feelings about women’s safety and street safety issues. Susan Moore explains why it’s time for women to get back so much more than the streets. Men can go up a notch.

Countries should continue to use the Oxford jab, WHO says

Countries should continue to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The body said there was no connection between the jab and the blood clot. Denmark, Iceland and Norway came just one day after a person who received a jab from Denmark stopped using it after he died of a blood clot. As Bulgaria became the most recently discontinued European country, many European politicians moved to defend the vaccine. Meanwhile, drug regulators in the EU have said that serious allergic reactions should be added to possible side effects after a link was found in several cases in the UK.

Worst case public opinion on Sussexes

Public opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell to an all-time low, and his attitude toward Prince Harrymore was, for the first time, more negative than positive. A new Yugov poll released today reveals that after the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple has significantly lost the favor of the British public, read the details, and telegraph leaders have also spoken about the bombing program.

Testosterone scandal | Former Team Sky and British Cycling physician Richard Freeman was convicted in 2011 for imposing a ban on state velodrome for “knowing or believing that it should be administered to athletes to improve athletic performance.” From erectile dysfunction to harassment, Tom Cary has the inside story of a medical court that ripped British Cycling apart.

Worldwide: Yemen faces world’s largest famine

One child in Yemen is dying every 75 seconds and is at risk of “the greatest famine in modern history,” the UN Food Commissioner warned. David Beasley, managing director of the World Food Program, called the situation in a war-torn country “hell on earth” after a visit this week. His remarks came after the British halted aid to Yemen.

Friday interview

‘The music industry is unfriendly to mothers’

