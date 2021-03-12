The United States will join forces with Japan, India and Australia to expand the global vaccine supply.





The Biden administration, under intense pressure to donate excess coronavirus vaccines to countries in need, sets out to address the global shortage in another way: by partnering with Japan, India and Australia to fund a dramatic expansion of vaccine manufacturing capacity.

The deal was announced Friday at the Quad Summit, a virtual meeting between the heads of state of the four countries, which President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended on Friday morning. The goal, senior administration officials said, is to address a severe vaccine shortage in Southeast Asia, which in turn will increase global supply.

The United States is far behind China, Russia and India in the race to mobilize coronavirus vaccines as an instrument of diplomacy. At the same time, Mr Biden faces accusations of stacking vaccines from global health advocates who want his administration to get supplies to needy countries desperately in need of access.

Insisting that Americans come first, the president has so far refused to make concrete commitments to donate vaccines made in the United States.

If we have a surplus, let’s share it with the rest of the world, he said earlier this week, adding: We’ll start by making sure Americans are taken care of first, but then we’ll try to ‘help the rest. of the world.

The One Campaign, a non-profit organization founded by U2 singer Bono, says the United States has purchased 453 million excess doses of vaccine that could be sent to foreign countries. He called on the Biden administration to share 5% of overseas doses after 20% of Americans have been vaccinated, and to gradually increase the percentage of shared doses as more Americans are vaccinated.

Update

March 12, 2021, 4:10 p.m. ET

It’s time for America’s leaders to ask: when this pandemic is over, do we want the world to remember the leadership of the Americas to help distribute life-saving vaccines, or are we going to leave that to others? Tom Hart, executive director of The One Campaigns North America, said in a statement.

China and India are already distributing vaccines to curry favor with their neighbors, and more than 50 countries in Latin America and Asia have ordered 1.2 billion doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine. But Mr Biden would do so. facing a political outcry if he sent doses abroad when they are still rare in the United States.

Mr Biden is taking action to speed up vaccine production so that there are up to a billion doses available by the end of this year far more than what is needed to immunize the estimated 260 million adults Americans.

A deal the administration has negotiated for pharmaceutical giant Merck to manufacture the single-dose Johnson & Johnsons vaccine, which Biden celebrated in the White House on Wednesday, will help advance that goal. Also on Wednesday, Mr Biden ordered federal health officials to obtain an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine.

What you need to know about vaccine deployment

The administration said these efforts are aimed at having enough vaccine for children, booster doses and unforeseen events, such as new infectious variants. But Jeffrey D. Zients, Mr Bidens’ coronavirus response coordinator, told reporters on Friday that the deal between Johnson & Johnson and Merck would also help increase capacity and ultimately benefit the world.

At the same time, tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca have sat idly by at U.S. manufacturing facilities, awaiting the results of its U.S. clinical trial while countries that have authorized its use request access.

The fate of these doses is the subject of intense debate between the White House and federal health officials, with some saying the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed while others are not ready to abandon them, according to senior administration officials. .

The funding deal that the administration will unveil at the Fridays Quad Summit aims to build capacity to manufacture and deliver up to a billion additional doses in 2022 to support global demand, officials said.

The administration has recently been in talks with international partners, including those who support a World Health Organization vaccination program known as Covax on various ways to boost the global vaccine supply, including paying for companies to manufacture more doses that can then be released abroad, according to a participant in these discussions, who insisted on anonymity to describe the private conversations.

