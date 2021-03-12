British government refutes Brexit, misuses trade data in labor claims – POLITICO





British Labor opposition has questioned whether it is legal for the government to use trade figures to counter Brexit concerns raised by industry groups.

Shadow Trade Minister Emily Thornberry wrote a letter seen by POLITICO in Trade Minister Greg Hands, she told how the government refuted the Road Haulage Association’s shame and how it was legally permitted in trade. Said you were struggling to see if they match (information disclosure). Act 2020. The bill passed Congress in a day in December because the government said it was an important tool for monitoring Brexit’s impact.

This move adds fuel to the invasion of Brexit trade figures that have remained since early February. Last week, the UK Bureau of Statistics, an independent data surveillance agency, criticized the lack of transparency after announcing a refutation of survey data from carriers without disclosing its own figures.

Trade statistics have been controversial in the UK after the 2016 Brexit referendum. The data have been highly politicized, used by those who advocate and oppose the EU withdrawal to support contradictory claims about the importance of EU-UK trade.

On February 7, RHA released figures based on a survey that showed that exports traveling to the EU through British ports fell by more than two-thirds (68%). The Cabinet Department has posted a rebuttal blog post marked as a news article on this. It used a number that could not be verified because it was not released to suggest that the RHA’s investigation data was inaccurate.

After the British Bureau of Statistics reprimanded, the Cabinet issued a note on Wednesday explaining where their unofficial figures came from, including a reference to the figures for November. The UK’s source for official data is the Independent National Statistical Office (ONS).

According to the Thornberrys letter, the memo suggests that the government is retroactively using the trade data bill passed in December, so it is outside the scope of the law. The bill rushed through Congress with opposition toleration to avoid a major Brexit confusion, said Son Berry, who claims the government is now misusing it.

Thornberrys’ letter to Trade Minister Greg Hands asked: … Do you think the use of the law provisions by the Cabinet Secretary to engage in counter operations against the Road Transport Association is consistent with your public and non-public statements about the following? About the purpose of the law and the urgency of securing the passage of December?

The Cabinet Department used HMRC’s sensitive data used to monitor the real-time movement of goods through ports in a rebuttal blog post. This included real-time ferry manifest data and historical data. The Labor Party says the historical use of data may not be in line with the law.

The data, which served as the basis for the cabinet’s refutation, have not yet been fully disclosed, and, according to those familiar with the matter, they are too commercially sensitive and therefore likely not in the future. The Cabinet Department explanatory notes aggregate some of the data used in the charts due to their commercially sensitive nature.

Apart from the statistics used by the Cabinet Office, official statistics released on Friday showed a sharp decline in imports and exports to the EU. The decline in exports (40.7%) was not as serious as the RHA data suggested. However, ONS figures have been given considerable attention due to Brexit-related stockpiling through January and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Frost, the official who led the trade negotiations with the EU after Brexit in the UK, tweeted in response to official statistics in another public statement based on data not in the public domain. “The latest information indicates that the total cargo volume between the UK and the EU has returned to normal levels for over a month since the beginning of February.”

Upon requesting comments, a cabinet ministry spokesman again recounted the commentary published this week. The Ministry of Trade did not respond to requests for comment.

