UK and EU dispute over fishing rights after Brexit





Britain and the EU clashed over the block’s fishing rights in British waters in early tests of the relationship between the two sides after Brexit.

The UK and Brussels have negotiated this week on how many fish both sides can catch in about 100 species spread across EU and UK waters. Both sides are obligated to work together to set these annual fishing limits under international law.

But those close to the negotiations warned that problems arose from the outset, with the EU halting negotiations at one point because of fears that Britain’s position violated a common promise to manage fish stocks together.

Negotiations resumed when Britain was convinced that they would like to work together, but people close to the talks said serious problems remained. An EU diplomat said, “I did harm.

The row began after the UK announced on February 1 that it would ban fishing entirely in British waters that make up part of the Dogger Bank region of the North Sea.

These moves have been enthusiastically welcomed by non-governmental organizations that have long lobbied for more stringent conservation measures.

However, the proposal was seen as a cynical British move aimed at reducing the fishing rights of the block pretending to be environmentalism in EU member states.

About 85% of the fish caught by the Dogger Bank, a 17,600-square-kilometer area that crosses the territorial waters of Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, is taken by the EU fleet. Bloc’s ship caught 34,758 tonnes in 2018 compared to 1,318 tonnes for British ships.

An EU diplomat said that the UK has decided to consider a ban on fishing in British waters that form part of the Dogger Bank. “There is no scientific justification for this. Not all parts of the Dogger Bank are too fragile to be closed.”

Conservation experts disagreed, saying the British move was “out of date” and that the EU’s joint fishing policy consistently hampered the UK’s actions to protect the marine environment.

Callum Roberts, professor of marine conservation at the University of Exeter, said the UK’s action was justified.

“This is a very balanced and belated response to the long-standing need to better manage the country’s marine environment,” he added.

recommendation

The UK’s Ministry of Agriculture said that withdrawal from the EU would allow the UK to act more flexibly and follow scientific advice to protect the marine environment.

“The UK now has new powers to introduce protection into marine marine protected areas through consultations on the first four sites, including Dogger Bank,” the spokesman added.

Brussels is concerned that Britain’s position at the talks overlooked promises made in future relations negotiations between the two sides signed late last year.

Annual fishing negotiations between the EU and the UK are required. This is because trade agreements on both sides stipulate the relative share of fishing rights for each species, but do not solve the problem of the total amount that can be caught.

International law requires you to do this through negotiation. In general, this should be done by January 1st, but the fact that the EU and the UK have only agreed on a future relationship agreement at the end of December means that interim measures have been put in place for the time being.

The EU and the UK are now facing the prospect that an agreement will not be ready when the temporary fishing rights expire on April 1st, and both sides are weighing steps to expand it.

The European Commission has declined to comment.

