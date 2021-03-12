Why American Parents Choose European Infant Formula





There are over 50 different infant formulas in the United States. Parents can choose from formulas made from conventional or organic milk or soy; they may also choose to try formulas labeled for fussy, gassy, ​​or colicky babies. And infant formula is one of the most regulated food products in the United States, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) dictating nutrients and vitamins and setting strict rules for how formulas are produced, packaged, and labeled.

Despite this, a growing number of parents are purchasing European formulas, even though it is technically illegal to import them into the United States. There are large Facebook groups devoted to European formulas, where parents share spreadsheets and detailed notes on ingredients and how these formulas stack up against their American counterparts. Some caregivers say they chose them because European brands offer certain formula options (such as those made from goat’s milk or milk from pasture-raised cows), which are rare or non-existent in a form regulated by the FDA in the United States. United. Others seek out European brands because of the perception that the formulas are of better quality and that the European formula regulations are more stringent.

Parents in the United States who buy European formulas pay a premium. For example, on various websites that sell formulas imported from the EU, Holle Organic Formula from Germany costs around $ 26 for a 400 gram can, or around $ 1.70 to make a 6 ounce bottle. The top picks from our guide to the best baby formulas cost around 45g to make a 6oz bottle.

To find out how the European formulas differ from the American versions and to see if they meet FDA guidelines, Anthony Porto, a pediatric gastroenterologist and professor of pediatrics at Yale University, conducted a study to analyze the formulas. European, including popular brands like HiPP, Holle, Kendamil, Topfer, Loulouka and Lebenswert.

The authors of the studies concluded that importing these formulas poses safety concerns. On the one hand, the instructions for some European formulas are written in Dutch or German, which makes it difficult for English speaking parents to properly prepare the formulas. European formulas are mixed differently from American formulas: one spoon per 1 ounce of water, instead of the American standard of one spoon per 2 ounces of water; this could cause a parent to inadvertently dilute their baby’s formula. In addition, Porto noted that it is impossible to know whether the European formulas were transported under safe temperature conditions (the FDA does not inspect imported formulas for safety reasons, and shipments of European formulas may be. retained if detected because they do not meet FDA requirements). It would also be unclear whether the formulas are likely to be recalled in the EU. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (PDF) published by the Department of Agriculture takes a tough stance: homemade infant formulas and those inappropriately and illegally imported into the United States without FDA-mandated review and oversight should not be used.

It costs around $ 1.70 to make a 6-ounce bottle with the Holle formula from Germany. The top picks from our guide to the best baby formula cost around $ 45 per bottle.

The Ports team found that European formulas generally met most of the FDA’s nutritional guidelines, even though foreign formulas are not FDA approved. The opposite is not always the case. The European Commission has additional regulations on preparations that the FDA does not, said Bridget Young, PhD, professor of pediatrics in the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and founder of a website for information on infant formula. For example, the EU bans some added sugars, like corn syrup, from traditional milk-based formulas, and requires at least 30% of carbohydrates to come from lactose, the energy carbohydrate in breast milk. Porto and Young agreed that a formula with lactose as the primary sugar is best for most babies. And it’s not hard to find formulas in the US that meet EU carbohydrate requirements (including the formulas we recommend in our guide).

The EU and the US require most of the same vitamins and minerals in infant formula. The most notable differences are in iron and omega-3 fatty acid DHA. Many formulas in the United States contain more iron than their European counterparts; the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a higher level of iron to prevent iron deficiency, which can have lasting neurodevelopmental effects. In contrast, the EU recently started requiring DHA at levels much higher than those found in most formulas available in the United States (the FDA does not require DHA at all, but the most American formulas contain it). While more DHA is safe (and Young pointed out that breast milk contains a wide range of DHA levels), research does not conclusively support the benefits of the higher amounts found in European formulas.

All formulas contain a long list of ingredients that can be incredibly difficult for the average parent to analyze. The formula on the right comes from a new company, Bobbie, which is positioning itself as a European formula for the American market. Photo: Michael Hession

Currently, the only infant formula in the United States that would meet EU DHA requirements is the new Bobbie infant formula. As a self-described European style formula, Bobbie is marketed as an FDA regulated alternative to European formulas. Bobbies iron levels are within EU limits. And, like European formulas, Bobbie lacks many additional ingredients found in other American organic formulas: lutein, beta-carotene, taurine, nucleotides, and L-carnitine (it contains natural L-carnitine, like all formulas at milk base). formulas). While these components are found in breast milk, not all of them have been researched to show whether they are beneficial when added to formula.

Some parents choose European formulas because there are more milk-based options, including some made from whole milk. In the United States, all milk-based formulas, including the Bobbiet, remove fat from milk and then add plant-based fat, Young said. However, the fat in milk can have benefits. A studied component of milk fat is the membrane of the milk fat globule (MFGM). Some of Enfamils’ premium formulas add MFGM because a few studies (affiliated with the industry) have shown that it provides modest infection defense and cognitive benefit for infants, for example. Young pointed out that if a formula based on whole milk, they will receive part of this fat globule membrane from natural milk.

The EU also offers formulas made from goat’s milk (the FDA does not ban infant formulas made from goat’s milk, but no company currently makes one that meets FDA regulations). One of the reasons caregivers are drawn to these formulas is the belief that they are more hypoallergenic, referring to sensitivities or allergies to cow’s milk. However, Porto said that if a baby had an allergy to cow’s milk (which he said is not common) they would likely react to goat’s milk as well.

Bobbie is the only American formula that sources milk from cows that meet both organic and pasture-raised criteria.

European formulas also have soft options that are not currently available in the United States. If a caregiver wants (or doctor recommends) a mild formula with partially broken down or hydrolyzed protein, in the US all of these formulas also contain corn sugar (maltodextrin or corn syrup). In Europe, there are partially hydrolyzed formulas with lactose as the only carbohydrate, which experts prefer for most babies. In the United States, Parents Choice Tender, Gerber Good Start GentlePro, and Enfamil Reguline are the only partially hydrolyzed formulas that do not contain intact protein and contain at least 50% lactose, with the rest of their carbohydrates coming from corn-based sugars. .

For caregivers who want formulas made with organic milk from grass-fed cows, European formulas were previously the only option. Even though organic formulas (such as Earths Best Organic Infant Formula, a choice in our guide) have been available for a long time, and Similacs Pure Bliss is made from the (non-organic) milk of grass-fed cows, Bobbie is the only infant formula on the U.S. market that sources milk from cows that meet both organic and pasture criteria. But Bobbie costs $ 24 for a 400-gram can (about $ 1.60 to make a 6-ounce bottle), which is almost four times more than most of the other formulas we recommend.

Although there are differences between European and American infant formula, most of them are relatively minor. And the medical experts we spoke with don’t think the theoretical benefits of European formulas are worth the possible risks and expense. There is a wide variety of regulated infant formula available in the United States, Young pointed out. This variety assures parents that they can find a formula that suits their unique baby and is within their budget.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos