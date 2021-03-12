



The Cabinet Office will set up a secondary headquarters in Scotland as part of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to move thousands of officials out of London.

In an internal letter to employees, executive secretary of the Cabinet Office Alex Chisholm said in an internal letter to employees that by 2024, at least 500 officials, including high-ranking officials, will move to their offices in Glasgow, and ministers will send “someday” in Scotland. The department supporting the prime minister has a total of 8,500 employees.

Several Whitehall ministries announced last year that they would move hundreds of officials from their London base. There will be new offices in Darlington’s Treasury Department, Wolverhampton’s Housing, Community and Local Government, and Manchester’s Digital, Cultural, Media, and Sports departments.

Ministers hope that the Secondary Headquarters will not only bring greater economic prosperity to cities and towns across the UK, but will also bring new perspectives to the policymaking of officials.

However, the government also hopes that the Cabinet’s proposal for a secondary headquarters in Glasgow will help Scotland demonstrate the remaining benefits to Britain.

One official said the proposal “will take the British government’s engine room to Scotland.”

The Scottish Conservative Party meeting takes place this weekend as the Holyrood Parliament prepares for the Crunch election on May 6.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove is expected to visit Glasgow next week as part of the Scottish Nationalist Party and the government’s efforts for Scottish independence.

Polls have predicted that the SNP, which has been in power in Edinburgh since 2007, will have a dominant victory in the Scottish Parliamentary elections.

However, many at the SNP are concerned that the rift between former Scottish prime minister and party leader Nicolas Ster and her former Alex Salmond could undermine the chances of taking the majority of the Holyrood parliamentary seat.

Johnson will speak at the Scottish Tory meeting and is expected to say that if the SNP secures a majority, it will not approve an independent referendum.

Glasgow already has strong officials working for the British and Scottish governments, including international aid officials based in East Kilbride.

recommendation

In a letter to the Cabinet Office staff, Chisholm said, “As a department with a major responsibility for the union, it is particularly appropriate to strengthen our position and commitment in Scotland.”

Amy Leversidge, assistant secretary to the FDA union representing senior officials, supported the Cabinet Office’s move to Glasgow, but said it was “basically important” for government officials to pursue their entire career at secondary headquarters.

She added: “The Cabinet has confirmed that there will be a Glasgow-based high-ranking civil servant role, but they have promised that the ministers will’spend regular time’ there. This alone is not enough.

“Glasgow must also have a minister. Otherwise, all decision-making will continue in London, which will play a gravitational role in pulling senior officials back there.”

The Cabinet said, “Decision makers need to be close to the people they serve. . . That’s why we’ve already committed to relocating our civil servant roles in central London based on the thousands of civil servants working across the UK.”

