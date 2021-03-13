COVID-19 vaccine milestone: US surpasses 100 million doses administered





About 35 million people have now been fully vaccinated in the United States, representing 13.5% of the adult population, the CDC said on Friday.

WASHINGTON The United States has officially administered more than 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday morning, the agency said 133,337,525 doses had been issued and 101,128,005 doses had been administered to date. The vaccine count includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the single injection vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The CDC said about 35 million people have been fully vaccinated in the United States, representing 13.5% of the adult population. In addition, nearly 66 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States

Friday’s milestone comes almost exactly one month after the United States surpassed 50 million shots, which occurred on February 13.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will order states to open their vaccine supply to all adult Americans by May 1. The president added that his administration was well ahead of its goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

Deaths in the United States from COVID-19 have declined again as the country continues to recover from the devastating winter wave, a trend that experts cautiously hope will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated.

While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a high of around 4,500 in January has not been so steep. But now, after weeks of daily mortality around 2000, that figure has dropped to around 1,400 American lives lost every day to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

