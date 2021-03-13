UK Taxpayer Exposed to Gupta and Green Seal with 1 Billion Debt Guarantee





British taxpayers are exposed to over £1 billion in debt from the troubled business empire of steel giant Sanjeev Gupta and the collapsed financial group Greensill Capital through three government guarantees.

According to those familiar with the matter, Greensill has raised hundreds of millions of pounds to Gupta-linked companies, far more than previously known, using a state-backed coronavirus loan plan.

Officials are currently working to assess whether the government should back up loans after Greensill submitted it to the administration this week, threatening the future of Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which relied heavily on funds from lenders.

In the second plan, the Scottish government provided GFG a guarantee of about £555 million when it purchased an aluminum smelter in Lochaber and two nearby hydroelectric power plants.

The third government program is the trade credit reinsurance system that was implemented last year to ensure that insurance companies do not get insurance benefits when they are hit by an epidemic.

According to those familiar with the matter, officials from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy departments discussed with the British Insurance Companies Association to assess potential taxpayer losses associated with the consequences of the Greensill collapse. The ABI said it was “too early” to judge the impact. BEIS declined to comment.

FT said last year that Greensill provided businesses with a relationship with Gupta as a financing loan under a coronavirus lending program that benefits 80% of government guarantees.

According to people, a significant portion of these loans were booked through Greensill Bank in Germany. German regulators are discussing this with British authorities.

Under the Scottish contract in 2016, the national government agreed to support the purchase of electricity from smelters for 25 years if the business does not fulfill its obligations to pay for contract electricity. The total value of the warranty related to the power purchase contract is estimated at around £575m. The actual taxpayer exposure is estimated to be less because electricity can be sold without a power plant. In December, a Scottish auditor set the government’s possibility of default at £37 million.

To prevent insurers from responding to the Covid-19 crisis by re-strengthening their trade credit guarantees for particularly risky businesses, the government has implemented guarantees of up to £10 billion for the sector under similar initiatives in Germany, France and Canada. .

Essentially, the government took part as a reinsurer, taking part of the insurance company’s eligible trade credit premiums in exchange for exposure. In December, the scheme was extended until the end of June 2021.

The question remains as to whether insurance is covered to support financing agreements for the supply chain provided by Greensill. It covers only certain types of “permitted securitization structures”. Also, Japan’s Tokio Marine, one of Greensill’s large insurance companies, is not participating in the British Isles. Nevertheless, failure to pay the supplier by the Greensill borrower could lead to a claim for that supplier’s trade credit guarantee, the insurance expert said.

Grant Thornton, manager of GFG and Greensill, declined to comment. Greensill did not respond to requests for comment.

Further reporting by Mure Dickie

