Bruce Arena on expectations of US men’s national team winning 2026 World Cup: “That’s stupid”





If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Bruce Arena over the years, it’s that he’s never shied away from giving an honest opinion.

The New England Revolution coach was true to that form, stopping at the latest episode of Extratime to discuss, among other topics, the current state of the US Men’s National Team and expectations for the future of the United States. program. Arena, of course, had two separate stints as USMNT coach, first from 1998-2006 and again in 2016-2017.

Asked by host Andrew Wiebe what reasonable expectations should be for the next two World Cup cycles, the second of which will come with the United States as host nation along with Mexico and Canada, Arena said anyone was talking about a USMNT victory by 2026. It would probably be wise to slow down their roll. But neither has Arena put down the heightened optimism that has recently bubbled up around the program as the talent of the player pool has steadily increased.

“That’s a stupid speech. Are you talking about winning a World Cup now?” Said Arena. “We did not qualify [in 2018] and now we are going to win the world cup?

“I think the way the sport has grown in our country, the young players that we have that when we play at home in 2026 – and I hope we have a good draw and all that – that the States- United will have a very competitive squad in 2026, “he added.” The short term goal should be to qualify for the next World Cup. “

Arena also spoke about some of his additional thoughts on USMNT, including his thoughts on head coach Gregg Berhalter, who is currently leading the program ahead of the start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two have known each other well since Berhalter’s playing days, when he was for both the LA Galaxy and the United States when Arena was the coach.

“I saw that he was very serious and focused and I asked a lot of questions. He continues to probe,” Arena said of Berhalter. “Gregg continued to be a student of the game. He still doesn’t have a lot of experience so he’s still trying to figure out who he is a coach I think. From what I see from a distance he still is. influenced by a lot. of stuff he got in coaching school, but he’s gonna work his tail. He has a really high opinion on the value of sports performance metrics, analytics, all that. So I think that’s the direction he’s going as a coach now. “

For the full interview with Arena and the Extratime team, check out the full episode here.

