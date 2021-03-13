Despite hacks, US is not looking for expanded domestic surveillance





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration does not plan to step up government surveillance of the U.S. internet even as foreign state-backed hackers and cybercriminals increasingly use it to evade detection, said Friday a senior administration official.

The official said the administration, aware of the implications that could arise on privacy and civil liberties, is not currently seeking additional authority to monitor US-based networks. Instead, the administration will focus on closer partnerships and better information sharing with private sector companies that already have wide visibility on the national internet, said the official, who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity.

The comment was an acknowledgment of the tense political debate surrounding national government surveillance nearly eight years after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden sparked a scandal with leaked agency documents and an acknowledgment of the challenges to balance the growing imperative of cyber defense and the resulting privacy concerns. with enhanced surveillance.

Hackers in foreign states are increasingly using US-based VPNs or VPNs to evade detection by US intelligence agencies, which are legally compelled to monitor national infrastructure.

In the crucial second step of SolarWinds’ hacking campaign, for example, suspected Russian intelligence agents used US-based VPNs to siphon data through backdoors into victim networks, creating an account that gave felt like they were in the United States.

The hack detected in December compromised at least nine federal agencies and exposed significant gaps in cybersecurity modernization and technology across the federal government, the official said. Dozens of private sector companies have also been affected, the telecommunications and software sector being the hardest hit.

The United States is also tackling a separate, much more widespread and indiscriminate hack that cyber sleuths blame on China that became a global crisis last week.

It exposed tens of thousands of servers running the Microsoft Exchange mail program to intrusion. Although Microsoft fixed the vulnerability, affected server owners only had a short period to repair vulnerable servers, the official said. Criminal and state-backed hackers who seek to exploit the underlying flaw are likely to wreak more havoc, according to the administration.

The official said President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and private sector cybersecurity detectives were brought in to speak with White House officials about a response.

Regarding the search for new supervisory or control authorities, the official described the posture of the administration as not yet, not now. The official said the administration is currently committed to improving the flow of information with cloud providers and private companies that have good visibility on US networks but are not bound by the same government constraints. .

The predictions of the cybersecurity community have proven to be correct, while ransomware attacks using compromised Exchange servers would be inevitable given the scale of the hack.

Microsoft said it detected a new family of ransomware, dubbed DearCry, exploiting tradeoffs. Ransomware expert Brett Callow from cybersecurity firm Emsisoft said website ID Ransomware has so far received six malware submissions from victims in US, Australia, Austria, Canada and Denmark.

Microsoft has said in a tweet that it is blocking the ransomware, but, Callow said, that won’t necessarily stop the attacks. Antivirus products detect and block many known ransomware, but hackers often disable these products before deployment, he said.

The global scourge of ransomware, primarily the work of Russian-speaking and North Korean cybercriminals, has cost businesses, local governments, healthcare providers, and even K-12 school districts tens of billions of dollars in recent years.

____

Bajak reported from Boston.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos