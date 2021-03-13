Climate Change: Former UN Vice-Chairman urges UK to review policy on burning wood for energy | Climate news





The former vice president of the United Nations Climate Advisory Organization has urged the UK government to review its policy on burning wood for energy.

Jean Pascal van Ypersele told Sky News that subsidies provided to the industry by the UK government “contradict” the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming.

According to the Strategy of the Department of Business, Energy and Industry, grants are provided only to biomass that meets stringent sustainability standards, and biomass is a “valuable” portion of the National Grid.

Trees are a natural way to cope with climate change and absorb carbon.

But Van Y Persele, chairman of the IPCC, an agency that evaluates the science of climate change, says burning tree grains creates a’carbon debt’ and accounting rules do not adequately take into account the time it takes for a replacement tree to grow. rear.

Image: UK is the world’s largest importer of wood pellets.

“We are releasing CO2 now, hoping that the trees of the future will absorb CO2 in the future. But that’s a very strong assumption. If you want to reduce your CO2 emissions, burning trees makes no sense.”

The UK is the world’s largest importer of wood pellets. Moving away from coal in recent years, there has been a transition to burning biomass to generate electricity.

In the UK last year, biomass accounted for 6.5% of the National Grid. Biomass can be expanded as needed to support the growing wind and solar use.

Classified as renewable energy, the government put subsidies into the industry by 2027.

According to data shared with think tank Ember’s Sky News, both power plants in the UK received more than £1 billion in subsidies and were exempted from carbon taxes totaling more than £300 million.

Van Ypersele said: “Subsidizing activities that have a negative impact on the climate and the environment is completely contrary to the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Goals of the Conference (COP26). Year.”

The Drax power plant in northern Yorkshire has survived by converting from coal to biomass and sees itself as part of its climate solution.

Drax stopped commercial coal production this month. The UK’s largest single-site renewable generator, providing 11% of UK renewable power.

Image: Trees are a natural way to cope with climate change and absorb carbon. Figure: AP

That ambition is to be carbon-negative by 2030, and Drax is convinced that the forest it supplies is growing at a faster rate than it is being harvested. Almost two-thirds of the wood pellets Drax uses come from forests in the southern United States.

Rebecca Heaton is the Director of Sustainability at the Drax Group and is responsible for the sustainability of the global forest supply chain used to supply biomass to power plants.

“Every time we remove a tree from a forest, we have to take into account the CO2 we remove. This is the system we work on and conform to. So we know there are requests to look at these systems. But there are good biomass and bad biomass. It has to be really clear where the biomass comes from and be able to audit every part of the supply chain.”

500 leading scientists, including Van Y Persele, recently wrote a letter urging world leaders, including the President of the United States, to ensure that biomass is not classified as carbon neutral.

In the letter they wrote: “We urge not to undermine both climate goals and the world’s biodiversity by switching from burning fossil fuels to burning trees to generate energy… To achieve the net zero emissions targets of the future, the government is conserving and restoring. Must try for. Do not burn.”

The status of biomass as a green energy source actually means that the emissions emitted when burned in more smoke stacks than coal are not included in government statistics.

Duncan Brack worked on biomass for years as a special advisor to the Department of Energy and Climate Change from 2010 to 2012.

“If we include the emissions from biomass burning, we’re going to be much slower towards net zero than some people think. The reason is that we’re importing biomass from abroad. Other countries are importing biomass from other countries,” he said. And I don’t think it’s right, I think countries should take responsibility for emissions, which means to revisit the biomass and policy framework surrounding the biomass industry.”

The government said the’diverse’ combination of low-carbon power generation technologies is playing an important role in the decarburization of the power sector, and the Climate Change Commission, which advises the government on how to reach net zero, is seeing the vital role of biomass. .

