Which non-US citizens qualify for the third stimulus check? – Councilor Forbes

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, granting a new round of stimulus checks to those in need. But does that mean that non-citizens residing in the United States will receive the check?

In some cases, yes. Anyone who pays taxes in the United States as a resident is eligible for a stimulus payment. The American Rescue Plan has specific eligibility requirements for who can receive a stimulus check. Legal permanent residents and certain qualifying resident aliens with Social Security numbers will receive payment.

Which non-US citizens are eligible for stimulus checks?

First and foremost: Only people with a valid social security number will be eligible for a stimulus payment. This means that undocumented immigrants and immigrants who file their taxes with an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) are not eligible for payment.

However, there is a specific difference with this stimulus program compared to the CARES law. Last spring, families with mixed immigration status, where a family member filed a tax return with an ITIN, excluded the entire family from receiving stimulus funds. Nearly 5.1 million U.S. citizens or permanent resident immigrants in the spring were affected by this provision, according to The Guardian. The most recent stimulus package now includes these families.

Here are non-U.S. Citizens also eligible for stimulus checks (if they have a valid Social Security number):

Legal permanent residents

Legal permanent residents are people who legally reside permanently in the United States as an immigrant, according to the IRS. Typically, these people are given a foreigner registration card, also known as a green card.

Eligible resident aliens

It is possible to be an eligible resident alien without having a green card. According to IRS guidelines, this includes people who are physically present in the United States for at least 31 days in the current year, 183 days in the past three years (including the current year) and who have a valid social security number for employment. These people cannot be declared as being dependent on another taxpayer in order to be eligible for a stimulus check.

This means that participants in the Deferred Action Arrivals Program (DACA) (commonly known as DREAMers), people with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and H1-B visa holders with a number social security schemes are eligible for stimulus checks.

There are some people who could take the substantial presence test mentioned above, but are exempt people, meaning they are non-resident aliens and are not eligible for follow-up checks. Including:

Persons linked to a foreign government. This includes people on A or G visa (except A-3 or G-5 visa holder). Teachers or trainees. They usually hold J or Q visas. Foreign students. This includes those who hold an F, J, M or Q visa. Professional athletes. This includes those who are temporarily in the United States to participate in a charitable sporting event. Remember: U.S. citizens living abroad are also eligible for a stimulus check

U.S. citizens who live overseas are still eligible for a stimulus check as long as they meet income thresholds and other qualifying criteria.

These people will receive their payment the same way they received their previous stimulus checks; this will either be a direct deposit to the bank account registered with the IRS, or a paper check to the address listed on your 2019 tax return, if you have not yet deposited for 2020.

If you haven’t received your first two stimulus checks, you may be able to claim them when you file your 2020 taxes this spring by claiming the recovery refund credit with Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

