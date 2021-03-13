



The UK is setting fire to doctors and scholars after cutting funding for global health research in a recent aid budget cut.

On Thursday, the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), an agency that oversees government research funding, sent a letter to the university warning the university that the budget for international development projects would be cut in half, leaving 120 million holes.

The group supports hundreds of research studies covering some of the world’s biggest problems, including climate change, antimicrobial resistance, poverty and Covid-19 response.

However, the agency was forced to cancel the application for new grants and abruptly stop some existing projects, as the budget will be cut to 125 million for the next fiscal year from early April. It is not yet clear which programs will be affected.

These reduced ODA [official development assistance] Professor Christopher Smith of UKRI wrote that the allocation would affect the entire system in the UK and abroad.

He added that the agency would work closely with the university to maximize the benefits of the limited funding available to us, but warned that it was inevitable that some grants had to end.

The cuts occurred after the UK temporarily cut its international aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income. This includes reducing ODA spending in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which provides UKRI in half.

However, as with the decision to reduce support to countries including Yemen and Syria, the UKRI’s cuts have sparked considerable backlash, and experts have warned that it will undermine the international research network and the UK’s overseas reputation.

Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome and a member of the government’s Sage Advisory Board, is very concerned about the news, and other scholars on Twitter have said this enormous decision is a nationwide scandal.

Dr Adam Coutts, a senior research fellow at the University of Cambridge who works with fellow Middle Eastern colleagues on the UKRI-funded project Research for Health in Conflict, warns that the move is very shortsighted and dangerous to global health and security.

Russian, Chinese and private philanthropists are waiting to fill this void. [left by Britain], He told The Telegraph.

Much of the ODA budget spent through UKRI goes to a program called Global Challenge Research Fund, established in 2016 to work with local experts to find creative solutions to the biggest problems facing low- and middle-income countries.

