The United States appears ready to postpone the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan





Deliberations over the fate of the remaining 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan are becoming increasingly urgent as the administration nears the deadline. The Trump administration in February 2020 agreed to the May pullout following negotiations with the Taliban.

While the Biden administration warns that no decision has been made on expanding the troop presence, officials and experts are reporting several signs that the administration is likely to postpone a potentially full withdrawal with the Taliban acquiescence to gain more time to push forward a power-sharing proposal. hope can break a deadlock in talks between militants and the Afghan government.

Laurel Miller, who served as a senior official for Afghanistan in the Obama and Trump administrations, said it would be unfathomable to withdraw US forces let alone thousands of other NATO troops in the next 60 days without fuel insecurity and jeopardize the chances of an eventual agreement. this could allow the United States to withdraw without fear that Afghanistan will once again become a haven of terrorism.

As the days go by, Miller suggested, the increasing likelihood of a U.S. extension is evident to the Taliban, who, with their backers in Pakistan, may be inclined to support a revised timeline.

Like Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump before him, Biden has set himself the goal of ending the war, which has claimed trillions of dollars and more than 2,000 American military lives as well as those of at least 100,000. Afghan civilians since 2001. Even as Obama seen as a troop surge in 2009 and 2010, Biden, his vice president, argued in vain for a closer approach in Afghanistan, with a small force focused on terrorist threats .

Now in the Oval Office, Biden must navigate warnings from top military advisers about the risks of a sharp exit against his own impulse and the growing demands for withdrawal from some lawmakers on both sides.

The deliberations come as the Taliban have used reductions in foreign troops to expand their influence in disputed provinces and surround towns and villages. Officials in the Biden administration cite the raging violence as one aspect of the Taliban’s failure to honor the deal the previous administration signed with militants last year in Doha, Qatar.

I think there is work to be done to bring them into full compliance, a senior administration official said earlier this month, noting that the administration believes the Taliban have not completely broken up. with Al-Qaeda. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Some members of the Afghan government, aware of their own vulnerability to the Taliban’s military defeat, are eager for the United States to stay and are pressuring militants to comply with the Doha deal.

Taliban leaders, at least publicly, have called on Washington to withdraw its forces as agreed, regardless of the change in administrations. Mohammad Naeem, spokesperson for the Taliban political bureau in Doha, said the United States had not officially communicated any changes in the exit schedule.

We have an agreement that is signed by the United States, a superpower, and supported by the United Nations and the international community, he said. They must follow him.

As key Biden aides conducted an Afghanistan policy review, military leaders laid out what they see as the risks of an untimely departure from the United States, including a likely collapse in the United States. civil war, the increased possibility of terrorist attacks against the United States, and the reversal of hard-won human rights progress.

Some military officials also warn that there is no time now to leave by May 1 without major security and logistical problems. If military personnel and contractors can be evacuated by air, a hasty exit would require the destruction of millions of dollars of sensitive equipment and could be followed by diplomatic withdrawal to the Kabul embassy.

At this point, were inside a window scheduled for an orderly departure, a US official said. The closer we get to May 1, the faster it gets.

Speaking to reporters last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan that would put [its] the reputation of forces or alliances is threatened.

Lisa Curtis, who was the top White House official for Afghanistan from 2017 to 2021, said the Taliban, one of the central objectives of which has been the departure of foreign forces, may be willing to relax their May request for a delay, if only because their role in the peace process has given the militants international legitimacy.

The group sees benefits in reaching a US-backed deal that could remove the Taliban from global sanctions lists and provide international support for a future government.

There would be something for the Taliban to lose if they said it was all over and returned to a full-fledged war, she said.

A comprehensive troop deadline review comes less than two weeks after the United States launched a new interim government proposal and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, presented a ambitious diplomatic plan which seemed to envisage a foreign troop. presence beyond May 1st.

Among the planned summits is a UN-convened meeting of foreign ministers from Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran and the United States, which is tentatively scheduled. for March 26 and would mark the first US-Iran meeting in years. Taliban and Afghan leaders are also expected to meet next month in Turkey.

Neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban have yet made a commitment that the Biden administrations will come up with a power-sharing deal. Ghani said the current Afghan government can only be replaced by elections.

Calling on Ghani to carefully consider the US proposals, Blinken warned that a full US withdrawal leading to quick territorial gains by the Taliban remains a possibility.

Although the administration has vowed to consult closely with allies who have troops in Afghanistan, officials in several European countries said they had not been informed in advance of the details of the US proposals presented by Blinken.

I wouldn’t call it a consultation; its selective information, said a senior European official, speaking on condition of anonymity on sensitive diplomacy. An official from another coalition government said they only learned of Blinkens’ letter after reading the letter about it in the media.

While the troops of the non-American coalition outnumber the Americans, they remain dependent on the United States for air support, intelligence and logistics. Coalition members have made it clear that they will not be able to stay in Afghanistan if the United States pulls out. They also claim that the time allotted before May 1 is insufficient for an orderly and safe departure of their forces.

George reported from Doha.

