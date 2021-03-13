Recognition Decision-GOV.UK





Case Number: TUR1 / 1153 (2019)

March 11, 2021

Central Arbitration Committee

Trade Unions and Labor Relations (Unification) Act 1992

Addendum A1-Joint Negotiation: Declaration of recognition that the union is not eligible for recognition

Parties:

Coalition coalition

and

Stefan UK Ltd

1. Introduction

1) Unite the Union (The Union) submitted an application to CAC on December 18, 2019 stating that Stepan UK Ltd (employer) must accept collective bargaining for a bargaining unit consisting of all manual field workers employed in Sulphonation. I did. Organics, production services and maintenance departments. CAC notified both parties of the receipt of the application on December 19, 2019. The employer submitted a response to the CAC received on December 30, 2019 and copied it to the Union.

2) In accordance with section 263 of the Trade Unions and Labor Relations (Unification) Act 1992 (Act), the CAC President has set up a panel to deal with the case. The panel consisted of panel chairman Charles Wynn-Evans and members Ms Fiona Wilson and Mr Nick Caton. The case manager appointed to support the panel was Kate Norgate.

3) As of February 18, 2020, the panel accepted the union application. The parties then entered the negotiation period to reach an agreement on the appropriate negotiation unit. The parties reached an agreement via email to the case manager dated September 29, 2020, and confirmed that the negotiating unit should be accounted for as all Stepan employees (including non-scoring employees) of Class F and below employed in London and Stalybridge.

4) Since the agreed units of bargaining differ from those proposed in the union’s application, the panel requested that the union’s application be determined whether it is valid or invalid within the conditions of the paragraph in accordance with paragraph 20 of Addendum A1 of the Act (Schedule). Schedule 43-50. As of December 3, 2020, the panel has decided that the application is valid for the purposes of paragraph 20 and that CAC will proceed with the application.

5) On December 3, 2020, the panel notified that it was not satisfied with the fact that the majority of the workers constituting the agreed bargaining unit were members of the Union, and that it would make arrangements in accordance with Schedule 23(2). Have a secret ballot. The panel also informed the parties that it would wait until the end of the 10-working day notice period as specified in paragraphs 24(5) and 24(6) before preparing for a secret ballot. The parties were also asked for views on the format the ballot should take.

6) The notice period under Schedules 24 (5) and 24 (6) ended on December 16, 2020. CAC has not been notified that the federation or both parties do not want a ballot jointly. In accordance with paragraph 24 (2). After taking into account the views of the parties, the panel decided that it was necessary to vote by mail. This decision was made in accordance with Schedule 25 (4) and the parties were informed accordingly.

2. Voting

7) The IPA was designated as a Qualified Independent Person (QIP) on February 5, 2021 to conduct the voting, and the parties were informed accordingly. Vote-by-mail ballots were sent on February 22, 2021 and returned by noon on March 5, 2021, when voting was closed.

8) QIP reported that on March 5, 2021, 72 ballots were returned out of 87 workers eligible to vote in CAC. The ballot was not found to be capped. Twelve workers, which account for 17% of the votes, voted to support the proposal that the union is recognized for collective bargaining with employers. 60 workers, 83% of the votes, rejected the offer. The number of votes supporting the proposal as a percentage of the negotiating unit was 14%.

9) CAC informed the employer and the union of the results of the voting pursuant to Schedule 29(2) of March 9, 2021.

3. Declaration that the union is not eligible for recognition

10) Since the ballot proves that a large number of workers do not support the approval of the Union by voting, CAC declares that the Union is not recognized as eligible to conduct collective bargaining in accordance with Schedule 29(4). . On behalf of the negotiating unit.

panel

Mr Charles Wynn-Evans, Panel Chair

Mr. Nicholas Carton

Fiona Wilson

March 11, 2021

