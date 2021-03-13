US joins Asian countries in pledging vaccines for other countries





The announcement, which came out of the first summit of leaders of the four democracies unofficially called the Quad, also alludes to the Biden administrations’ broader goal of connecting like-minded governments to counter Chinese expansionism, including using pandemic aid as a springboard.

Right now, that’s a goal that I think is of concern to all of us, Biden said as he greeted the three leaders by video call. A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for each of our futures, our countries.

The leaders also committed to meet in person by the end of the year.

The vaccine would be produced by India, with additional funding provided by the United States and Japan and distributed with logistical assistance from Australia, the White House said.

China, however, has a head start, as it already distributes free doses of the vaccine in Southeast Asia and elsewhere. His initiative amounts to a campaign of vaccine diplomacy which experts say is part of his larger effort to link poorer countries to China through trade or dependency.

The union of the Americas with the three democracies is a priority for the Biden administration, which sees it as a bulwark against China on several fronts.

We strive for a free, open, inclusive, healthy region rooted in democratic values ​​and unconstrained by coercion, said a joint statement released after the meeting of Biden and India’s Narenrda Modi Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan.

The grouping formed in the wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, but Friday marked the first gathering of heads of state, albeit virtual, a sign of the Bidens’ concern for Asia in general and the China in particular.

It’s on purpose, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. This reflects his view that we must rally Democratic allies and partners in a common cause and his belief in the centrality of the Indo-Pacific to the national security of the United States.

The Biden administration has set itself a short-term goal of mending European alliances broken by President Donald Trump and a longer-term goal of repositioning the United States’ commitment to Asia.

Trump has regularly challenged traditional alliances, including the European Union and NATO, while taking a relatively friendly approach to longtime American adversaries such as Russia and North Korea. His relations with China were uneven, initially praising Chinese President Xi Jinping, but then referring to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus and blaming the country for its spread.

Trump ultimately failed to secure the massive trade deal he sought with China. Xi emerged from the Trump era stronger at home after gaining indefinite control of power and cheering abroad with a trillion-dollar international development project known as the Belt and Road Initiative. the road.

The Friday deal was an early effort by Biden to push back those efforts by Beijing to expand its international influence.

The president believes that we will find ourselves in a tough competition with China, and we intend to win in this competition, Sullivan told reporters. He amassing the sources of strength that we need to be able to overcome. Biden is better positioned now than when he took office, Sullivan said.

President Barack Obama had also attempted a pivot to Asia, as it was called at the time, to see much of the effort encompassed by the conflict in the Middle East.

The biden version of the pivot includes military, economic and diplomatic actions designed to dull Chinese influence. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will both travel to Asia in the coming days to visit Japan and South Korea on their first overseas trips as cabinet secretaries .

China is involved in territorial and other disputes with these two US allies, and is helping to support the nuclear regime in North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has threatened military action against South Korea and Japan.

Austin is also visiting India, which last year clashed with Chinese soldiers along the Himalayan border.

Japan Suga will be the first foreign leader to visit Biden in person this year, the White House has announced. Next week, Blinken and Sullivan will meet their Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

In the brief portion of the Friday meeting that reporters saw, neither Biden nor the other leaders directly discussed a range of other challenges presented by China, including threats to maritime movements, expansion aggressive economic and infringement of intellectual property rights. Each of the four nations has a complicated relationship with China, and these tensions formed the subtext of the coming together.

The Quad has come of age, Modi said.

The group also agreed to increase cooperation on climate change and technology issues, with officials seeking to present the goals of the meetings as broader than simply fighting Beijing.

The four leaders discussed the challenge posed by China, and they made it clear that none of them were having any illusions about China, Sullivan said. But today it was not fundamentally about China.

