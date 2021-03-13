British military planners deploy AI to gain an edge over the enemy.





British troops use artificial intelligence to predict enemy behavior, conduct reconnaissance, and deliver real-time information on the battlefield, according to a tech company working for the government.

Military commanders hope to bring AI technology to war, a key feature of the government’s new defense and security strategy, which will be released next week, providing commanders with better intelligence during critical operations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already made it clear that modernizing the military depends on the use of machine learning.

“We will focus our investments on new technologies that will revolutionize the war,” he said at the Munich Security Conference last month. Artificial intelligence, drones, directional energy weapons and many others.

Johnson also said the £16.5 billion funding for defense announced last fall will fund a new military research center for AI. This is expected to include relocating some of the workforce at the Department of Defense’s Science and Technology Institute in Porton Down. .

Rob Bassett Cross, a former army officer whose data analytics firm Adarga has contracted with MoD on two AI projects, said the military is likely to use machine learning as a “global radar” for threat intelligence.

According to Bassett Cross, algorithms trained to focus on specific threats, such as enemy weapon capabilities, can translate and analyze enemy announcements and military information from China, Russia or North Korea.

“AI has a dynamic ability and can ask questions. So, if a threat is identified, you can be warned,” he said. “We can let you provide a suggested judgment for decision making. You can create reports and have them update specific scenarios. ”

Bassett Cross added that although these capabilities already exist, the British military is still “relying on a handful of humans” to absorb and process information from around the world.

Adarga is contributing to an agreement between software developer Improbable for a virtual reality program that creates digital replicas of the UK and UK’s Strategic Command, allowing military commanders to conduct “war” operations and strengthen their defenses. The company is also licensing AI software to Strategic Command under a separate agreement with BAE Systems.

Bassett Cross said potential military AI capabilities that the Pentagon will consider include automation of drone image analysis for reconnaissance and building tools that can determine building functions in foreign cities based on the movement of people and vehicles around them.

Oliver Lewis, former MoD intelligence officer, co-founder of Rebellion Defense, a technology company working with the British government, said AI “will enable soldiers, tanks and weapons systems to become supercomputers. It runs its own algorithms through wearables and cameras.

“One of the most exciting things about AI is the possibility of active data classification by machines,” Lewis said. “The current problem is not collecting data, but screening relevant information for decision making and displaying it to the commander. It’s a software orchestration of war, which means we can connect air, land, cyber and sea battles for the first time.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Artificial Intelligence National Security Council, chaired by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, wrote a 765-page report warning that China plans to undermine U.S. traditional military dominance through a “leap” over new technologies. .

The committee raised concerns that China is “training AI algorithms in military games designed around real-world scenarios,” and Chinese military leaders “openly talked about the use of AI systems for reconnaissance, electromagnetic countermeasures, and coordinated firepower attacks.” I talk about it.”

“[The US] Without ubiquitous AI capabilities and a new war paradigm, we cannot defend against AI-assisted threats,” concludes the report.

