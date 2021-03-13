Northern Ireland youth and community investment at the heart of the UK Government Centennial Program





An extensive youth program encouraging youth to shape Northern Ireland’s future, together with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is part of a shared history fund, London’s leading Northern Ireland to create a 1 million fund awarded to 39 community projects across Northern Ireland. Invest and rebuild better with the Ireland 2021 Business Showcase. Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has announced an extensive program of projects and events commemorating the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland in 2021.

These include London’s leading Northern Ireland 2021 business showcase, a million shared history fund, ambitious programs for youth, tree planting projects, academic and historical events, and cultural programs.

In addition, stakeholders across Northern Ireland are providing activities including the George V event at Belfast City Hall and international church services for all denominations.

The initiative reflects the UK government’s commitment to the New Decade New Approach deal to showcase Northern Ireland’s economic, cultural and social achievements on the local, British and international arena as we celebrate this important anniversary. This will entail looking back on the past and anticipating a bright future for Northern Ireland with programs focused on investment, youth, culture and the environment.

The centenary will also highlight the strengths and beauty of the different perspectives and identities of the four British nations that make our Union unique.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said:

The British Government’s Centennial Events program gives us the opportunity to look back on Northern Ireland’s history and take pride in this fantastic place it has to offer to the UK and the world.

The people of Northern Ireland, who celebrate their 100th anniversary, can recognize the tremendous achievements of the past decades based on a spirit of symbiosis.

I hope these projects and events will drive Northern Ireland after the Covid recovery, inspire the next generation, and show the world the beauty, innovation and persistence of the Northern Irish people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland, which paved the way for the formation of Britain as we know it.

Our Centennial Program will reflect the past and the people and developments that make Northern Ireland the wonderful place it is today.

This activity will pay homage to all tireless people to support Northern Ireland during the epidemic, and advocate for the amazing young people of Northern Ireland who provide so much to the common success of Britain.

The story of the production program includes:

Shared History Fund-In partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, 1m was awarded to 39 community projects across Northern Ireland to study and demonstrate what the Northern Ireland 100 years has brought to them and the community. The project will celebrate its centenary in a comprehensive way, giving a wide range of people the opportunity to engage and understand the major events and history that have made Northern Ireland the place it is today. Historic Centennial Event-Belfast City Council will host an event on June 22, 1921, to mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Parliament of Northern Ireland by King George V, which will take place exactly 100 years later in the Chamber of Parliament. . Historical event. Make Green Buildings-Every school in Northern Ireland is provided with native trees that can be planted in their gardens. Each school is encouraged to watch videos of planting events through ourstoryinthemaking.com and share them with the world through ourstoryinthemaking.com, celebrating centennials and striving for a greener future. Our Future Northern Ireland-is an extensive youth program that explores what the future will be in the next 100 years and how they can shape the future to become the country they want. Working with Northern Irish Youth Action through live performances, radio and social media media, Northern Ireland young people will participate in and demonstrate their hopes and ambitions for Northern Ireland for the next 100 years. The Centenary Rose, a unique flower of reflection and hope, was produced in Northern Ireland on its 100th anniversary and planted in the Hillsborough Gardens to bloom after the summer of 2021. Centenary Roses are presented to Her Majesty the Queen for her own garden, and decorative rose pins designed and produced in England are worn by VIPs at Centenary celebrations and presented to program participants. You can also buy a small amount in exchange for a charitable donation. Hosted by the Church, an international service for all denominations in the fall. The receptions of Hillsborough Castle and historic buildings across the UK are lit up to remind everyone of a bright future. Academic Events-We work with professional historical advisory panels and academic institutions, including Queens University Belfast. Reflecting Irish government law with additional events aimed at exploring and deepening our understanding of the centennial’s historical context. Details of the history panel program will be announced by Lord Bew and panel members sooner or later. 100th Anniversary-Our Story-In partnership with the Royal Mail, a special postmark reading Beyond 100 in Northern Ireland, it applies to postage mail sent worldwide. Postage stamped mail across the UK will be postmarked from April 26th to May 3rd. Postmarks will be applied to postage stamped mail sent from NI from May 3-29. Promotion of Northern Ireland, 1st and 2nd place stamps in 2021 will be on display at post offices across the UK. Build Better-London will host the Northern Ireland 2021 Business Showcase. Companies and organizations across Northern Ireland will promote their products, services and expertise. Networking and meetings with international companies, governments and investors to show the best offers to promote exports and investments in Northern Ireland. Born in Northern Ireland-A dedicated cultural program that showcases the talents and contributions of Northern Ireland-borns. It includes communication activities and a series of live and online events to promote and highlight the talents and skills of the Northern Irish people. From doctors and teachers, contributors to the Covid-19 effort, writers and artists, actors, singers, poets and dancers. As part of the Our Story in the Making: NI Beyond 100 campaign, this strand runs from May to September and ends with a VIP reception and an open centenary concert.

