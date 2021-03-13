Xiaomi wins court ruling ending U.S. investment ban





A federal judge has blocked the application of the US investment ban on Xiaomi Corp. 1810 4.12%, calling the move to blacklist the Chinese tech giant very flawed.

Ordering a temporary halt to the ban in a ruling Friday night, Judge Rudolph Contreras questioned the Pentagons’ January decision to designate Xiaomi as a company with ties to the Chinese military. Judge Contreras said the United States had not convincingly demonstrated such links in previous court filings.

Xiaomi is a publicly traded company that manufactures commercial products for civilian use, is controlled by its independent board of directors and controlling shareholders, and is not effectively controlled or associated with others under the ownership or control. of the PRC or its security services, the judge said in the notice, using the abbreviation of the People’s Republic of China.

Xiaomi said he was happy with the judges’ decision and said he would call for the investment ban to be removed permanently. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move marks a victory for Xiaomi after it was added, in the final days of the Trump administration, to the US Department of Defense list of companies it said were linked to the Chinese military. The move prevented Americans from investing in the company, the world’s third-largest seller of smartphones.

The designation has taken many observers of the company by surprise, given that the company has a strong focus on consumer electronics. The company, which denies any military connection, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, seeking to overturn the designation.

The Defense Ministry then justified its decision by citing an award given to its founder, Lei Jun, in 2019 for his service to the Chinese state, as well as the company’s ambitious plans to invest in 5G and artificial intelligence.

But the U.S. court ruling on Friday called that rationale flawed, noting that more than 500 contractors received a similar award. He also said 5G and AI are quickly becoming the industry standard for consumer electronics devices, and investments in technology don’t necessarily suggest a military link.

Although the ruling only grants Xiaomi a reprieve, Judge Contreras said the Defense Ministry’s decision caused irreparable harm to Xiaomi and the company would likely prevail over overturning the ban entirely. investment. Xiaomi’s shares fell sharply following its blacklisting and it was on the verge of being removed from major stock exchanges and indexes.

The decision is another setback in the courtroom in the Trump administrations campaign against the Chinese tech sector. Last year, two federal judges temporarily suspended the ban on U.S. downloads of Chinese social media app TikTok, claiming the U.S. had overstepped its authority.

Other Chinese companies have waged legal battles in the United States in response to the actions of the Trump administration with less success. For example, a U.S. judge last year dismissed a lawsuit by telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. that sought to overturn a U.S. ban on its products. Huawei is still pursuing legal action in the United States

Write to Dan Strumpf at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print edition of March 13, 2021 under the title “The judge blocks the ban on investing in Xiaomi”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos