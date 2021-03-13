Roadchef: British commuter service | Industry insight





As one of the UK’s leading roadside service area operators, we talk to Roadchef’s CEO Mark Fox to learn how the company responded to the reality of serving closed countries.

Writer: Sean Galea-Pace

Roadchef is one of the UK’s most popular roadside service area operators, serving more than 52 million customers each year.

The organization operates in 30 areas of highways and major arterial roads across the country. Roadchef is committed to providing visitors with a variety of travel and dining options and to offer a variety of UK famous brands such as McDonalds, Costa, LEON, WH Smith, SPAR, Chozen Noodle and Days Inn. Among more.

Mark Fox is the CEO of Roadchef. With over 30 years of experience in the retail and hotel industry, Fox held leadership positions at Roadchef in 2018. His current role includes a mix of strategy and commercial decision-making.

In an exclusive Q&A, we talk to Fox and discover the impact of COVID-19 on his business, the company’s sustainability initiatives, and what sets Roadchef apart from its competitors.

EME outlook: what do you think of the industry as a whole? How difficult was it?

Mark Fox (MF): The last year has been a very tough time across the UK hospitality industry as well as the entire EME region. The highway has been kept open for essential excursions, but we have consistently provided a safe space for travelers to stop and relax. But this wasn’t a challenge. During the pandemic, we kept several stores open, and most importantly, provided a COVID secure place for essential road users to relax during their long journeys. With the UK government’s blockade roadmap now in place, we look forward to playing a key role in the country’s recovery. We are expecting more people to stay this summer, especially with increasing highway traffic to the southwest, and we are ready to provide a safe place to please our visitors with a variety of offers and relieve stress for all road users. . The long-awaited summer trip.

EME Outlook: What sets Roadchef apart from other companies operating in his own industry?

MF: For me, our values ​​are caring, uncomplicated and positively compulsive. This is at the heart of everything we do and represents the high standards of operation and the warmth of the service we receive from our employees.

Over the years, Roadchef has been a pioneer in bringing new brands to the highway network. For example, we were McDonald’s first (and only) corporate partner in the UK, and were the first to introduce LEON’s healthy fast food concept to our drivers. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the best choice and convenience, and our passion for working with exciting new brands will never stop.

Every year we hold the Hero of the Year Awards internally, showing the time our employees strive to ensure that their customers have a positive experience on our site. During my two years of working at Road Chef, I’ve heard amazing stories and people that help set us apart.

EME Prospect: Clearly, COVID-19 meant that people didn’t travel much. How difficult was the epidemic? How was your reaction? Did you know that you are still open to support your key staff?

MF: Like many companies in the leisure sector, we were affected during the closing period. We’re lucky enough to experience an uptrend in the summer of 2020 with the power of UK staying and we hope to see it again in 2021.

During the epidemic, the team at all Roadchef branches worked around the clock to ensure that essential workers had an important place to rest and recharge, regardless of the restrictions in force at the time. We proudly assisted HGV drivers by doubling the free parking period to 4 hours, drastically reducing 24-hour HGV parking fees and providing free coffee.

We are now looking forward to welcoming all our customers safely back where legitimate, with social distancing markings, one-way systems, contact surface cleaning procedures, and shielding guards introduced to protect customers and employees throughout our site. This includes 1.2 miles of chains for sidewalks and 600 umbrellas for customers if you need outdoor waiting on a rainy day.

Of course, the safety of our colleagues is also paramount, and we were protecting our team with an investment in improved safety procedures and PPE, including over 40,000 face masks and over 900 visors. It also implemented a COVID-19 hardship loan, which not only allowed team members to apply for loans up to two weeks’ salary, but also provided a Wagestream service that allowed employees to get paid before their pay date if needed.

EME Outlook: Are there any past projects that you would like to specifically highlight in your article?

MF: As a business, one of our top priorities is to provide a wide range of retail and dining options to British traveling public. It was our dream to create a highway rest area that reflects the diversity of downtown areas, and last year we got one step closer. We were excited to partner with Prezzybox, a 20-year-old UK-based online gift specialist, to open our first offline store in Strensham and provide convenient and exciting gift options to our highway network.

In 2020, their own Garden Square Deli sandwiches and snacks were also launched. Combining fresh ingredients from the English garden with the liveliness of New York Deli, the brand offers bold flavors and hearty portions freshly prepared on site every day.

Finally, our partnership with LEON Restaurant in 2018 to bring healthy and fresh mobile food options to the highway was a particularly proud moment for business. Since then, we have opened 6 LEON stores on the entire site last year, including 2 new stores.

EME Outlook: Are there any other tasks you would like to specifically mention besides the project? What does this mean?

MF: Roadchef is proud to support Cancer Research UK since 2018. We have raised more than 2.8 million to help charities continue to work to save lives and change lives for patients and their families. Earlier this year, Cancer Research UK selected Corporate Fundraising Team of the Year as part of the Flame of Hope Annual Awards, which celebrates volunteers and fundraising events across the UK.

The charity also named Mike Jackson, Director of Supply Chain Management and Head of Charity, the 2020 Corporate Charity Champion for outstanding fundraising performance. Surprisingly, he has raised more than 230,000 for another example of amazing people in our business.

EME Outlook: Can you tell us about our sustainability initiatives?

MF: We are responsible for reducing our impact on the environment, and we have been excited to make real progress in recent years.

Last year we launched the Talking Rubbish campaign to implement a number of green measures, including a groundbreaking closed loop PET recycling solution. We also use 100% renewable energy, including energy produced by our own solar panels.

Earlier this year we proudly announced that Roadchef has officially become a landfill company. We saved about 250,000 miles of carbon driven by an average car in 2019-2020.

We have also made it easy for our customers to recycle at Roadchef, and we believe this has helped us achieve zero landfill status. Our commitment to caring for the environment by working with key partners will continue in the future. Roadchef is the first company in the UK to introduce a station vending machine for coffee cups as well as plastic bottles in 2019 with Coca Cola and Costa Coffee.

In addition, mixed recycling is processed in on-site compressors before conversion to energy in the waste recycling plant. These diverse activities are supported through partnerships with operators including UKWSL, Unisan and Creed Foodservice.

We look forward to further progress in the years to come by continuing to leverage technological innovation to reduce water and energy efficiency, electrification of vehicles, and our impact on the planet.

EME Outlook: Can you tell us about the importance of hiring and retaining the right people in terms of talent management?

MF: I’m proud of my people-centric approach and excellent employee retention record. In 2020, thanks to the outstanding achievements of all of our colleagues, we were able to once again earn the Investors in People Gold certification for the team’s support and development, making it one of less than 100 companies in the UK hospitality industry. I got this honor.

In fact, last year, it won the Silver Award for Best Employee Assistance Strategy during Crisis at the Engage Awards 2020 and was nominated for awards including Progression Program of the Year and Best Alignment of Benefits at the UK Social Mobility Awards. On the business strategy of the Employer Benefits Awards. More than 60% of vacancies are filled with internal candidates, and, of course, employee turnover is among the lowest in the hospitality industry.

EME outlook: what are your key priorities for next year?

MF: The resumption of travel and leisure will be an important time for us as a business. We are very excited to reconnect with the public as restrictions are eased. We look forward to once again sharing all the great facilities our site has to offer and enhancing the enjoyment of everyone who enjoys the freedom of travel and socializing.

In order to provide our customers with the best possible experience, we have spent the last year understanding how COVID has benefited us from doing something else. We were in the process of implementing a policy of change while strengthening our team benches and operating practices against a period of strong summer deals. We worked closely with our brand partners, especially McDonalds, Costa and LEON, to advance our customer offerings and experience execution.

Additionally, we recently launched a zero-carbon commitment to tackle the climate problem. Therefore, we ensure that our practices and facilities will reflect this commitment in the coming years.

