The first US stimulus payments to hit bank accounts this weekend: officials





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Americans will see President Joe Bidens’ first direct deposits of $ 1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief hit their bank accounts this weekend, Treasury and US officials said on Friday. Internal Revenue Service.

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden attends event where he announced the administration planned to double its one-shot vaccine order against the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus, procuring an additional 100 million doses, in the South Courtyard Auditorium of the White House in Washington, United States. , March 10, 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner / File Photo

A first tranche of stimulus payments of $ 1,400 was processed on Friday, with significant additional batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or by mail as checks or debit cards in the coming weeks, the people said. responsible.

This means that a family of four earning up to $ 150,000 will receive $ 5,600. Unlike the first two payments, which were limited to children under 17, this series of checks will also go to all eligible dependents, including students, adults with disabilities, parents and grandparents, said the responsibles.

They stressed that no action was required from taxpayers to receive the payments, which will be based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns, depending on the last return filed, or data provided to the IRS. last year by non-filers.

The IRS will also automatically send payments to those who typically do not file income tax returns, but have received Social Security and Railroad Retirement Commission benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or Social Security benefits. veteran in 2020, they said.

The goal is to get them out as quickly as possible, one of the officials said.

Beginning Monday, taxpayers can log into the Get My Payment tool here on the IRS website to check the status of these payments.

Officials urged people to file their income tax returns electronically to make the process easier, noting they could benefit from other reliefs as well, including child tax credits.

The Biden administration has said stimulus payments and other measures will boost economic growth and help Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to claim 1,400 lives in the United States every day.

Nearly 160 million US households will receive some $ 400 billion in direct payments of $ 1,400 per person, helping individuals earning up to $ 75,000 per year and couples up to $ 150,000. Those who earn more, but less than $ 80,000 per person or $ 160,000 per couple, will receive reduced amounts.

Officials said they were coordinating with the Social Security administration, other government agencies and financial institutions to avoid problems seen in the latest round of stimulus payments, when checks were sent to thousands. of deceased people.

We have a number of controls in place to make sure we are checking and watching how those payments are made, one of the officials said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Edited by David Gregorio

