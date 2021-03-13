Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand call on Andrew Cuomo to resign





Senses Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who represent New York in the US Senate, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign as he faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and scandal stemming from his handling of the Covid crisis -19.

Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats, are the most prominent officials who have yet to call for Cuomo’s resignation. Their statement added new impetus to a growing tide of Cuomo’s fellow Democrats urging him to step down.

“Due to the multiple and credible allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the trust of his partners in power and the people of New York,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Earlier Friday, Cuomo resisted a growing number of calls to resign, calling the statements “reckless and dangerous.”

“I have not harassed anyone, I have not assaulted anyone, I have never abused anyone,” the three-term Democratic governor said at a press conference.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Schumer and Gillibrand’s statement. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of Cuomo’s accusers, Lindsey Boylan, threatened on Friday to launch a PAC to support the main challengers against Schumer and Gillibrand, who at that time had not called for the governor’s resignation.

This combination of photos shows U.S. Representatives in New York, top row left, Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY; US Representative Elise Stefanik, R-NY; and US Representative Jamaal Bowman, D-NY. Bottom row, from left, US Representative Antonio Delgado, D-NY; US Representative Carolyn Maloney, D-NY; and US Representative Mondaire Jones, D-NY. On Friday March 12, 2021, several members of the New York Congressional delegation called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

More than half of the New York Congressional Democratic delegation called on Cuomo to step down, as have dozens of Democratic lawmakers across the state.

Read the full statement of the senses. Schumer and Gillibrand here:

“To face and overcome the Covid crisis, you need strong and consistent leadership. We salute the courageous actions of those who have brought forward serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple and credible allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, it is clear that Cuomo has lost the trust of his power partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo is expected to resign. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos