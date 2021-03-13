Blockade endings can cause anxiety for many, British charity says | Mental health





Lifting the lockdown restrictions and returning to school, work and social events can increase levels of stress and anxiety for many, British mental health charities and experts said.

They say some, especially those with mental health issues, will be worried or worried about the readjustments needed to lift the lockdown restrictions as outlined in the government’s gradual roadmap for UK resumption.

Dr. Tine Van Bortel, Senior Researcher in Public Health at the University of Cambridge, said: Lockdown allowed people with mental health conditions such as anxiety and PTSD to stay at home and know that one day they will have to go out again. It can actually cause stress and anxiety.

Mind’s Information Content Manager Rosie Weatherley said: Some of us may have discovered that there is an unexpected plus point to the closure, and thus feel anxious or anxious about the prospect that it will be lifted. For example, you may want to reduce your own downtime without worrying about a normal resumption or returning to your busy routine at a faster pace.

She said it’s really important for governments and employers to go beyond lifting the lockdown and provide empathy and support to those in need.

How Timeline England lifts Covid blockade

March 8, 2021

Step 1, part 1

All students and college students are completely back. People can meet other people outside, not for exercise. Care home residents are eligible for one regular visitor. Otherwise, your home accommodation order will remain the same.

March 29, 2021

Step 1, part 2

Outdoor gatherings are allowed for up to 6 people, and in larger cases, second generation is allowed not only in the park, but also in the garden. Outdoor sports for children and adults are allowed. Official home stay orders are closed, but people are encouraged to stay locally. People will be asked to work from home whenever possible and travel abroad beyond the current few exceptions is not permitted.

April 12, 2021

Step 2

According to the official overview plan, the next step depends on the data and the given date means “before”. In phase 2, public buildings such as non-essential retail stores, beauty and nail salons, libraries and museums will be reopened. Most outdoor venues, including pubs and restaurants, are open, but only outdoor tables and beer gardens. You have to sit in your seat, but you don’t have to eat with alcohol.

In addition, settings such as zoos and theme parks will resume. However, social contact rules apply here, so there are no restrictions on mixing indoors and mixing outdoors between homes. Indoor leisure facilities such as gym and swimming pool can also be opened, but again people can go alone or with family. Resumption of public holidays is possible for only one household without shared facilities. Up to 30 people can attend funerals, and up to 15 people at weddings, receptions and wakes.

May 17, 2021

Step 3

Depending on the data, vaccination level and current transfer rate, be careful “before May 17”.

In level 3, most mixing rules are lifted outdoors and limited to 30 people in the park or garden. Indoor mixing is allowed for up to 6 people or even more, up to the second generation. Indoor spaces such as pubs and restaurants, hotels and B&Bs, amusement centers, cinemas, and group exercise classes will be reopened. New indoor and outdoor mix restrictions are maintained for pubs and other hospitality venues.

For sports, indoor spaces can hold up to 1,000 spectators or half the capacity. Outdoors the limit is 4,000 people or half the capacity, whichever is lower. Very large outdoor seating areas, such as large football stadiums where crowds can be scattered, will be limited to 10,000 people, or will be occupied by a quarter. Weddings are limited to 30 people, baptismal ceremonies and other events such as Barmitzba are also allowed.

This is the earliest date when an international holiday can be reopened after a separate review.

June 21, 2021

Step 4

Prior to June 21, all legal restrictions on mixing were removed and the last section closed, such as a nightclub, reopened. Large events can occur.

Peter Walker Political Correspondent

From March 29, outdoor gatherings of up to 6 people or 2 generations (2 generations if greater) can meet in the park or garden, and June 21 is an estimated date when all legal restrictions on mixing can be removed.

Laura Peters, Head of Advice and Information at Rethink Mental Illness, welcomed the easing of restrictions and reducing social isolation, but said: It is important not to assume that everyone is on the same boat. When the restrictions begin to ease, everyone can navigate in different situations, and a natural human reaction that feels anxious in certain situations or uncertain times emerges.

Concerns still remain even among groups such as young people who are largely optimistic about the shutdown. A YoungMinds survey conducted in January found that 79% of adolescents agreed that when most restrictions were lifted, their mental health would begin to improve, but some were concerned that the lockdown ended too soon, leading to further lockdowns in the future.

The report says that young people continue to feel they are experiencing the Day of Touch and, above all, want an end to the cycle of freedom subject to restrictions.

Even if the UK government’s roadmap proves to be prudent enough, research shows that as the end of the blockade nears, a wider range of issues related to the epidemic are contributing to insecurity and injustice. According to the most recent Covid-19 social study conducted by UCL researchers, 57% of respondents were concerned about an increasing number of Covid cases and 53% were concerned about non-compliance with social distancing.

Economic concerns are still rampant, with about one in three (37%) concerned about the recession and rising unemployment (33%). For many, the post-government plan represented an unprecedented social safety net. In January, the total number of workers in the UK rose to 4.7 million.

Experts were particularly eager to emphasize that although relaxation of restrictions seems to be primarily a cause of celebration, it will not be universally accepted. They also said that uncertainty and confusion caused by significant changes, such as the end of the blockade, could have a negative impact on people who do not have a previous history of mental health problems.







Dr. Emilios Lemonatis of Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust said: Many people with anxiety disorders felt very comfortable at home because it meant they were in an environment where they had more control. They will potentially be very distrustful of the new environment, so they will need a lot of support to adapt to the new world.

Dr. Ganga Shreedhar, assistant professor at the Department of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences at LSE, said: Covid has had a great deal of confusion in our daily lifestyle, where people have had to invest time and effort to adjust to their new normals. In the case of lifting restrictions, people may have increased levels of stress and anxiety if they are no longer able to maintain a good routine due to work appointments or time constraints.

