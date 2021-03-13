US tries to contact Aung San Suu Kyi after civilians in military custody die





Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi appears before the UN International Court of Justice on December 11, 2019 at The Hague Peace Palace on the second day of her hearing on the genocide case of the Rohingyas.

Koen Van Weel | AFP | Getty Images

The United States is still working to contact Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian detainees in Myanmar, the State Department said on Friday, after two officials from his National League for Democracy party died in custody. military last week.

Suu Kyi was Myanmar’s state councilor, head of the civilian government, before being ousted from power and detained by the military in a February 1 coup. His NLD party won a resounding victory in parliamentary elections last year, prompting the military to allege fraud and oust it from power.

“We have an outstanding request for contact with the State Councilor who, of course, is currently unjustly detained by the military,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing. press release Friday.

“We have continued to constantly educate ourselves on his health and safety, as well as the health and safety of all detained leaders and civil society actors, and we are working through the appropriate channels to reach out to detainees.” , Price said.

The United States has attempted to contact Suu Kyi since the February coup, but has been repelled by the military, which has resorted to increasing violence against protesters in recent weeks.

The welfare of Suu Kyi and other detainees is of growing concern after the deaths of two members of her party in the past week following their arrest by security forces. Suu Kyi was last seen at a court hearing on March 1. We don’t know where she is being held. She was reportedly detained at her home before being transferred to an undisclosed location.

Since the coup, more than 70 Burmese civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced by the military regime, according to data compiled by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed export controls on Myanmar’s defense and home affairs ministries as well as two military-related companies. Washington has threatened new sanctions against the military regime if it does not end the crackdown.

The United States also called on China to use its influence over Myanmar to restore the democratically elected government to power. Beijing blocked a UN Security Council resolution in February condemning the coup. However, China backed a Security Council statement this week that condemned violence against protesters and expressed support for Myanmar’s democratic transition.

Wednesday’s presidential statement is a step below a resolution but is still part of the ongoing UN dossier. The UN Security Council can impose sanctions, but such a step would likely fail in the face of Chinese and Russian opposition.

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18 to discuss a wide range of topics. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress this week that future meetings with Chinese officials will only take place if tangible progress is made on the issues that concern Washington.

“There is no intention at this point for a series of follow-up commitments. These commitments, if they are to follow, really need to be based on the proposition that we see tangible progress and tangible results on the issues that concern us with China, ”Blinken said.

