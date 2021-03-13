‘Difficult’: How British Exporter Brexit Damaged Them | Brexit





Angelbond, shellfish exporter: we lost a lot of money

The first two weeks of January after Brexit were a disaster for the Ronald Scordias shellfish export business. The truck arrived late and took 48 hours to get to France, missed the connection on Friday and couldn’t send it until Monday. When you get there, you can imagine the quality of the produce. We have lost a lot of money.

Angelbond, a Glasgow-based company he runs, will typically sell 900 tons of live fresh and frozen lobster and langoustine caught all over Scotland every year, and so much ready for EU customers that the answering machine is in French and English. There is. But it suffers because delays and higher costs reduce profits.

Angelbond exports langoustines and lobster to the EU. Photo: Angelbond

Scordia has improved delivery times, but concerns remain that truck loading could be delayed at any time. The cost is still high and he is afraid they will not fall. There is nothing we can do. The only thing we can hope for is that there is less paperwork as much as we offer. I hope the government is working in France and England and I have to take a good look at what’s going on, he said.

It was hard and it will be hard again, but we have to survive. As fishermen suffer.

Trunki, suitcase and bag manufacturer: There is an additional managerial burden and cost level, Rob Law said that due to customs issues, 18 Trunkis pallets sent to Germany must be returned. Photo: Trunki

Rob Law had a tough year before Brexit after demand for Trunki children’s bags and bags broke down as millions of families canceled vacations due to Covid-19.

After appearing in Dragons Den in 2006, the entrepreneur, who became famous for its colorful passenger bags, said there was a full place to go to the Plymouth warehouse, where tens of thousands of Trunkis are now struggling to export to the EU.

Everyone raised their hands and said,’What the hell is going on?’ he said.

Trunki travel bags are popular with UK and EU travelers. Photo: Trunki

Law said that 18 of Trunkis’ pallets sent to Germany had to be returned due to customs issues, and 2,000 of them scheduled to be shipped this month are still stuck in the UK due to a lot of paperwork and customs issues. We can hardly find a single road carrier ready to go to France, he said. It takes 2 weeks and is not worth the time.

Rather than rolling off production lines for direct delivery to customers, the company with 42% of its 9 million annual sales in the EU will set up a warehouse in the Netherlands to avoid further disruption. Yes, the situation will be resolved, but I don’t know how long it will take. Whatever happens, there is still an extra level of administrative burden and cost that didn’t exist before.

Brompton, bike maker: There’s a cost, Will Butler-Adams said Brompton should raise its price because of the cost of Brexit and Covid-19. Photo: Brompton

Will Butler-Adams began preparing for Brexit nearly five years ago after Britain narrowly decided to leave the EU. Brompton said the widespread impact of Covid and withdrawal from the EU has caused serious problems for bike manufacturers, despite the worst plans in anticipation of the best.

We didn’t prepare the deal, but we didn’t really do it because we didn’t know if our IT system could say about this or what it could do for e-commerce. There was something we missed, he said.

The folding bike manufacturer, favored by London-based City commuters, stockpiled 1.5m worth of supplies, but these items had to be scrapped because Covid-19 broke the global supply chain last year. Freights that used to take less than two days to deliver now take more than two weeks and are shipped through the Netherlands before being shipped elsewhere to minimize practice.

Brompton had to raise prices by 5% as bike parts prices skyrocketed with these costs, the impact of the Covid-19 outage, and demand surges during the blockade. Butler-Adams said this is not enough to cover the company’s expenses, but hopes it will be resolved.

He said he was putting some of this on his chin. The reality is that we have accepted this decision as a state and there are consequences. That shouldn’t be the end of the world. But there is a cost.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

