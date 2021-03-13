How should the United States protect data?





The researchers are suggesting to the US Congress ways to implement a federal data privacy policy.

Does the United States Need a Federal Data Privacy Policy? If so, what would it look like?

The US Congress has debated these issues for decades, but data concerns have taken on new importance in recent years as the European Union and several US states continue to pass privacy legislation. Data privacy law deals with the collection, storage and transfer of personal information. These regulations may also give individuals certain rights to limit the use of their data.

As late as February 2020, Congress appeared poised to close an agreement on a federal data privacy policy.

Two major bills, one proposed by a Republican senator and the other proposed by a Democratic senator, had more similarities than differences as the two parties debated the issues. Experts say the two bills showed promising agreement on important issues, including data minimization, individual privacy rights, transparency and discriminatory uses of personal data.

Bills diverged, however, on the issue of replacing state privacy laws with federal law and granting individuals the right to sue for violations of the law. As Democrats and Republicans refocused their efforts on crafting proposals to protect privacy through COVID-19 contact tracing, the same divisions reappeared.

In the absence of a uniform federal policy, several US states have adopted their own data privacy laws. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) allows individuals to opt out of data collection and gives them the ability to ask businesses to delete certain stored information.

Following California’s lead, Virginia recently became the second state to adopt a data privacy policy. The Consumer Data Protection Act reflects many of the rights granted by the CCPA.

Although the United States does not have a uniform federal data privacy policy, consumers still enjoy certain protections under federal law. Federal laws protect certain types of personal information. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) protects personal health information, and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protects student education records.

U.S. companies operating overseas may also be subject to foreign data privacy rules, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Adopted in 2016, the GDPR has become a model for several other countries as they develop their own data privacy legislation.

This week’s Saturday seminar examines proposals on what a federal data privacy policy might include and how Congress should develop such a law and regulatory framework.

Congress should implement a single, basic data protection law to address personal data governance issues, argues Nuala OConnor of the Center for Democracy and Technology in a Council on Foreign Relations report. She argues that a fundamental data protection framework could enable businesses to better comply with data protection regulations and resolve conflicts between incompatible state and federal policies. According to OConnor, an effective basic data protection framework would target all institutions that use personal information, address inconsistencies and loopholes in current regulations, include incentives that encourage companies to prevent data breaches, and provide remedies for data breaches. consumers facing privacy breaches. will fail without further consideration for the implementation of the regulations, say David A. Hyman of Georgetown University Law Center and William E. Kovacic of George Washington University Law School. In an article in the Fordham Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law Journal, they suggest two solutions to establish a clear line of authority for the implementation of federal privacy regulations. First, Hyman and Kovacic argue that the Federal Trade Commission should have enhanced enforcement power and the ability to direct federal privacy regulations while working with other agencies, such as the US Department of Privacy. justice and the US Department of Commerce. Alternatively, Hyman and Kovacic are proposing to create a new agency that would serve as the national privacy regulator and take on the privacy issues of existing federal agencies. In a recent report, the Brookings Institutions Cameron F Kerry, John B. Morris, Jr, Caitlin T. Chin, and Nicol E. Turner Lee offer several key recommendations for comprehensive federal privacy law. First, Kerry and his co-authors argue that federal law should prevail or replace inconsistent state privacy laws. Second, federal law should lower the threshold for legal recourse when individuals experience privacy breaches. Third, Kerry and her team recommend narrowing down the definition of sensitive data that businesses cannot collect without express consent. Finally, the authors insist on protecting the rights of individuals to request access, correction, deletion and portability of personal information. The Charles Koch Neil Chilson Institutes argue in a Pepperdine Law Review article that the federal law on Privacy protection should focus on case-by-case enforcement frameworks where business practices are judged on the basis of consumer outcomes, rather than detailed legislation and mandatory and prescriptive privacy practices. Restrictive regulations that require government permission to innovate will reduce options for businesses, hurting consumers, Chilson warns. Instead, it offers a broad, permissionless approach, with the government only regulating privacy outcomes and resolving issues on a case-by-case basis. According to Chilson, this case-by-case approach can adequately address consumer injuries without restricting the flow of beneficial information. Richards. In a Boston College Law Review article, Hartzog and Richards argue against a federal omnibus law to manage data privacy and instead advocate a layered approach that captures multiple overlapping areas. They say lawmakers should further limit data collection and consider adding strict data deletion requirements. In addition, Hartzog and Richards advocate for the use of corporate law as a regulatory tool, which could ensure accountability of executives who commit privacy breaches and create statutory protections for whistleblowers. States, not just elites and industry, says University of Baltimore Law School Michele E. Gilman in an article in the Arizona State Law Journal. Gilman advocates the European Union’s GDPR as a model to strengthen the privacy of our most vulnerable communities and notes that Congress could adopt similar provisions to advance economic justice. For example, the GDPR includes a right to be forgotten, which allows individuals to demand that their personal data be deleted if it is collected. A version of this right in the United States could also solve problems with criminal records, which have a disproportionate impact on people of color and can remain in public databases even after delisting, according to Gilman.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos