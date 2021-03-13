Skepticism Of Covid Vaccines Will Keep US From Returning To Normal





A new poll found that 49% of Republican men said they did not get the Covid-19 vaccine and Dr Vin Gupta said that “will determine the trajectory of this pandemic” to the detriment of all Americans.

“All the forecasts at the moment indicate that we are going to have passed the worst with normality, say end of June, beginning of July. It depends, however, on whether people need to get the vaccine at a rate of 75% to 80%. of eligible adults at that time, “said Gupta, who works in an intensive care unit.” If not, if there is such high skepticism or hesitation, we don’t go there arrive.”

Gupta, pulmonologist and NBC medical contributor, referred to models from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation (IHME) that suggest the United States may still have 100,000 cases and at least 1,000. deaths per day if rates of eligible adults get vaccinated were lower than projections.

Joe Biden vowed a quick return to normalcy during his first prime-time speech as president on Thursday night.

“After this long and difficult year, it will make this independence day something really special, where we will not only mark our independence as a nation, but we will start to mark our independence in the face of this virus”, a- he declared.

Gupta, who is an affiliate assistant professor at IHME at the University of Washington, told CNBC “The News with Shepard Smith” that Covid would be something Americans live with and become more of an endemic virus, this which means it will be regularly. to be found among the population.

“There will always be transmission of the virus, but people will not get sick and end up in hospital,” Gupta said. “This is the hope, that only a small segment of society can remain vulnerable, and we can manage that. This is what normalcy is going to look like: management, not complete eradication.”

