



Coronavirus cases are trending down across the United States as the rollout of vaccines in the country accelerates. But despite the sharp drop in new infections since the start of this year, the death rate in the United States remains at nearly 1,500 people every day. That number still exceeds the peak of the summer, when patients filled Sun Belt hospitals and epidemics in states that reopened prematurely resulted in a record number of cases, although daily deaths across the country were remained lower than the first increase last spring. The number of new cases reported per day remains almost as high as the summer record.

At the same time, officials in Texas and Mississippi have lifted cloaked warrants as other states end capacity limits for companies.

Avg. new U.S. cases reported per day

300,000 cases

March 1, 2020

March 11, 2021

Summer peak in cases

Below summer peak

Avg. new deaths in the United States reported per day

4000 dead

March 1, 2020

March 11, 2021

Summer peak of deaths

Above the summer peak

Note: Days for which anomalies have been reported are removed from the calculation of the seven-day average. · Source: New York Times database containing reports from state and local health agencies.

Most experts believe the worst days of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States are behind us. About 66 million Americans have been at least partially vaccinated, and the rate of doses administered has risen to about 2.3 million per day, from about 1.2 million per day at the end of January and continues to rise.

The combination of the number of people vaccinated and estimates of those who have previously had the virus could mean that around 40% of U.S. residents now have some protection against the virus, according to an analysis. And President Biden on Thursday called on states to make the vaccines available to all American adults by May 1.

But experts also warn the country is not yet clear: Variants of the virus that are more contagious threaten to spike cases again, especially if there are fewer measures in place to control transmission. And states in which new surges start from a higher point could be particularly at risk.

The average number of new cases per day has fallen by more than 75% since the January 8 peak, but the decline in deaths began weeks later and has not been as sharp. Deaths reported by Covid often delay positive cases by weeks, which could help explain why the nationwide death rate still exceeds its summer peak when new cases do not.

States with reported cases above spring or summer record

Vermont

100 cases

for 100k

March 1

March 11

2020

2021

Early summit

States where reported deaths are higher than spring or summer records

Virginia

2 dead

for 100k

March 1

March 11

2020

2021

Early summit

Note: Displays the seven-day averages. Cases and deaths are reported by date of report, not by date of death or positive result. State data may be affected by notification of anomalies and delays. Every early state peak shows the record number of cases or deaths by September 14, when the seven-day average of cases in the United States hit a low point before starting to rise again in the fall. Days with significant anomalies in the reports are removed from the seven-day average calculation. · Source: New York Times database containing reports from state and local health agencies.

As these trends start to move in the right direction, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths remains too high and are grim reminders that we must remain vigilant as we work to scale up immunization efforts, said the Minister. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a White House Covid response briefing Wednesday. We must continue to use proven prevention measures to slow the spread of Covid-19. They are bringing us closer to the end of this pandemic.

A CDC study last week provided new evidence that prevention measures work to stop transmission: Prescribing masks was associated with a drop in cases and deaths, while an increase in cases and deaths was associated with opening meals in person. Dr Walensky called the report a warning against the premature lifting of control measures.

