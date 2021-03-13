48,000 companies already registered to offer rectal tests





Carefully loosening restrictions, keeping your employees safe, and keeping your business open, regular and rapid testing will be an important tool in preventing them from happening in the workplace. Now with the great expansion of the free program, all businesses have access to workplace tests and can register interest. Until March 31

More than 48,000 companies have registered interest in the government’s free workplace testing program, using rapid lateral flow testing that can yield results in less than 30 minutes.

Over 9,000 companies have already completed the sign-up process, and all others are encouraged to register by March 31 to keep their employees safe, prevent outbreaks, and contain the spread of the virus. Companies are encouraged to register before March 31st, even if they have not yet opened or if the test is not immediately available.

Since 1 in 3 people with coronavirus have no symptoms, they can spread the virus at work without their knowledge. Rapid testing of a person without symptoms quickly detects cases, so positive cases can be quarantined immediately and break the chain of transmission.

Tests will form an important part of everyday life as part of society resumes. Regular testing can tell if your workplace can remain open and operational, or if it needs to be closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A new analysis by NHS Test and Trace showed that the lateral flow (LFD) test had a specificity of at least 99.9%. This means that for every 1,000 lateral flow tests performed, there is less than one false positive result.

Health and Social Welfare Minister Matt Hancock said:

We have built a huge asymptomatic test system from scratch, which is an essential part of our plan to resume carefully.

Rapid testing has been deployed on a massive scale across a wide variety of sectors, and it’s fantastic that more than 48,000 companies have now registered to provide rapid testing to their employees. This has made great progress in restarting business and keeping people safe.

Regular screening is essential to contain the virus and identify new strains, while about 1 in 3 people with the virus strive to restore their normal lives in a symptom-free situation. It is strongly recommended that all businesses register their interests before the March 31 deadline.

Businesses must register for the government’s workplace testing plan by March 31st and remain free until the end of June. Businesses of all sizes, including those with fewer than 50 employees, can register to provide workplace tests. Those who need to leave their jobs can also get regular tests with community tests now offered by all local authorities in the UK.

Regular and rapid screenings for millions of people are already in place in the NHS, nursing homes and schools. The government has also used the LFD to check free testing twice a week for all adults in homes with child care, elementary, middle school, college students, and adolescents, including the child care and support bubble.

This is in addition to 2 exams per week for all secondary and college students and faculty. Employees of private, voluntary and independent nurseries can also be tested quickly through the workplace.

Case Study Phillips 66 Humber Refinery

The Phillips 66 Humber Refinery produces up to 14 million liters, and about 20% of all petroleum products in the UK are produced by Humber Refinery. They are testing more than 1,000 employees every week and have nearly completed a total of 10,000 tests.

Darren Cunningham, UK general manager and general manager at Humber Refinery, said:

When given the opportunity to participate in the lateral flow test, we jumped into the opportunity. Why wouldn’t we do it? This is another layer of protection to keep your employees, families and communities safer. Setting up large-scale tests for 1,000 employees each week is what we are running smoothly right now, and we are willing to share what other major industries have done to help set up their own LFT facilities.

Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has been a leader in transportation solutions for over 160 years and currently employs 36,800 people worldwide, of which 4,500 are based in the UK. Key areas of the organization are rail vehicles, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems and intelligent transportation systems. In total, Siemens Mobility operates in approximately 70 UK locations.

William Wilson, CEO of Siemens Mobility Limited, said:

Our employees have played an important role in maintaining critical national infrastructure and helping essential services operate safely and efficiently throughout the epidemic. Adopting regular COVID-19 testing with near-immediate results as we move toward easing the rules of closure plays a vital role in tracking and deterring the spread of the virus and providing peace of mind for our employees.

Uni part group

Unipart Group is a leading UK manufacturer, full service logistics provider and consultant based in Oxford. Unipart operates in a variety of market segments including automotive, medical and NHS, manufacturing, telecommunications, rail, retail and technology. 90% of the workforce working on this site is tested by about 130 workers every week.

Debs Astles, Corporate Responsibility and Policy Director at Unipart Group HR, said:

Encouraging employees to undergo regular testing is an important part of our COVID safety commitment across our site and helps support the safety and well-being of our colleagues. This allows us to continue to provide essential services to our clients in key sectors such as healthcare and NHS, automotive, essential retail and construction industries.

Birchall Food Supply

Birchall Foodservice is an independent family owned business with depots in Burnley, Durham, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent. The company has 150 employees. Birchall Foodservice provides a one-stop shop range of food, beverage, non-food and equipment to caterers working in the management, education and hospitality sectors.

Louise Birchall, Director of Sales at Birchall Foodservice, said:

By introducing rapid testing, you can quickly identify asymptomatic coronavirus cases within your business. By isolating these cases, we can stop the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect our employees, families, and customers. We encourage local companies of all sizes to introduce frequent and rapid testing to their employees.

Glasdon Group

Glasdon Group is a design and manufacturing company specializing in garbage and recycling bins, road safety products, various building systems, shelters, seating products, water safety products and snow removal equipment. The company employs more than 250 people and is based in Blackpool, Lancashire. They have been conducting tests through the local authority Blackpool Council since December 2020 and currently have 5 test stations capable of handling up to 60 tests per hour. The company performs about 400 tests per week.

Gary Butler, Health and Safety Manager at Glasdon Group, said:

Testing all employees and visiting contractors twice a week assures us that our own control measures are getting the desired results of protecting our employees during the pandemic. Rapid test results allow the affected personnel to be isolated as quickly as possible, reducing the likelihood of occurrence on the premises.

The Glasdon staff’s response to the testing program has been positive and has been a huge help in making me feel safe at work during difficult times. In addition, testing twice a week gives employee families confidence that they do not put their households at additional risk by going to work.

Background information

