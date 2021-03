List of countries open to British tourists from France to Barbados

Holidays are forbidden, and even mandatory travel is subject to strict restrictions, such as having to undergo a Covid test before returning to the UK and quarantine twice, 10 days after returning home. As if suddenly living in the USSR.

However, this is subject to change on May 17th, but it could be the date on which overseas travel will be allowed again under a closed exit strategy. How generous.

However, even if foreign travel receives a green light, the whole world is not open to us. Many countries are still blocking the arrival of the UK for new Kent strains (South African more than South African and Brazilian more than Brazilian), which are believed to be more contagious, but the vaccine will not be avoided.

Here are the countries that are already releasing the red carpet or are coming soon

Europe France (now open)

Our old frenemy lifted restrictions on arrivals in the UK. Previously, the British were asked to check evidence of a convincing reason to travel (holidays are not important), but the rule will soon be canceled due to the rapid vaccine release and improved Covid situation.

French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced that restrictions on entry to Australia, Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore will also be eased.

This list includes the UK. Because the British variant is now widespread in France as well.

Upon arrival, you must show proof of the Covid test negative you have stared for the previous 72 hours.

Greece (open from May 17th)

Greece will welcome tourists from mid-May, only if they have been vaccinated, can provide evidence of a previous Covid infection, or have tested negative for Covid 72 hours before departure.

Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theocharis said Greece is preparing a full protocol for the summer of 2021. Travelers are welcome if they are vaccinated prior to travel, have antibodies or test negative. All tourists will be subjected to a random test.

The news will further strengthen bookings, reporting a surge in inquiries about travel agencies and hotels in Greece since the announcement of the Boris Johnsons roadmap last month.

Simon Lynch, sales director for tour operator Scott Dunn, has witnessed a continuing surge in inquiries over the past week and weekend, especially for Greece.

Chris Wright, managing director of Sunvil, says Greek vacation reservations are getting closer to pre-epidemic levels. One hotel Telegraph contacted, the Auberge Resorts Collections Grace Hotel in Santorini, saw a 50% increase in requests, most of them from the UK.

