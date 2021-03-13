US Companies Ready to Harness Legal Marijuana Industry in Mexico | WETM





Details remain murky, but some companies see Mexico ripe for investment and … hemp maquiladoras?

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: March 12, 2021 / 07:26 PM EST / Updated: March 12, 2021 / 07:52 PM EST

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) This week Mexico moved closer to legalizing the use and sale of marijuana. And while details like the need for a license to grow up to six plants in your home remain unresolved, some US companies are gearing up to tap the market.

This is a great opportunity for international companies, both Canadian and American, to start investing in Mexico. I think it would be a mistake not to do so, said Raul Elizalde, CEO of HempMeds, a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana Inc.

The Chamber of Deputies this week approved the possession of personal quantities and the retail sale of cannabis products. People can use marijuana in their homes if there are no minors in the room. The Mexican Senate previously gave its consent and must now give the green light to changes in the lower house.

The law was passed with minimal Senate changes. It will return to the Senate and is likely to pass immediately and be released very soon, Elizalde said. It essentially approves the harvest of cannabis, the processing, sale and transportation of the product.

But don’t look for dispensaries to open the next day. The Mexican Supreme Court’s April 30 deadline forced Mexican lawmakers to put the horse before the cart scenario. Elizalde has said he doesn’t expect final guidelines on legalization until March 2022. He expects legal action.

It is not a perfect law. Much is unclear. I expect a lot of challenges. Many companies want to push (their services) to file strategic lawsuits to get more than the law allows, he said.

One of the changes in the lower house was to allow end-to-end licensing. Businesses can harvest, process, distribute and sell cannabis with a single license. This will likely generate opposition from small business investors.

But unlike the United States, where growers must manage the laws and regulations of individual states and even municipalities, cannabis companies in Mexico only have to comply with this one federal law.

Organized opposition to legalization itself has been largely absent. This, despite the 2020 public opinion polls showing that most Mexicans were against the premise. The bill flared up through a congress dominated by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors’ political party MORENA, which defended it.

MORENA members maintain tens of thousands of people are in jail after being caught with small amounts of marijuana. These people should receive drug treatment, not jail time, they said.

Hemp maquiladoras in Mexico?

In cannabis circles, there is marijuana and then there is hemp. The first is defined as containing more than 0.3% THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for the psychological effects of plants. Hemp contains less than 0.3% THC and has industrial uses, such as textiles, bioplastics, and biofuel.

Hemp would now be in the same situation as in the United States to no longer be considered a drug. Hemp is the only product that you could start importing into Mexico right away. You could also transform premium material that would come from the United States, with professional labor cheaper than in the United States, a sort of maquiladora in Mexico. Hemp is a very good market for American businesses, Elizalde said.

An American CEO foresees an opportunity in the production of hemp in Mexico. (AP file photo)

His company is already present in what is expected to be the largest cannabis market in Latin America. It was the first American company allowed to import hemp supplements.

We will be one of the first American companies to (test) the Mexican cannabis market as well, he said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the U.S.-Mexico border.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos