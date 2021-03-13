The Quad group will become a central element of the American strategy in Asia





President Biden builds on the efforts of previous administrations to solidify the strategic partnership in formulating his approach to China. Bidens insists first-ever executive meeting so early in administration signals the Quad will become a central part of US strategy in Asia, experts say.

One thing he says is that it is definitely bipartisan. The concept of the Quad, as well as the [concept] that the Indo-Pacific region should be seen as a grouping, have transcended partisan lines, said Sameer Lalwani, an expert at the Stimon Center who has studied the emerging coalition. This is an important signal that the Biden administration is moving this file forward.

Each of the countries has a complicated relationship with China and the Quad is not a formal alliance. The countries do not explicitly call for what they see as Chinese aggression with one voice, but rather emphasize their desire to pursue a positive vision for the region.

Yet China remains the subtext of Quad meetings. Building on the quartet partnership will be crucial for Bidens’ strategy to stand firm with China, experts say.

The underlying message is that they have the will and determination to work together on China, even if they do not mention China in their respective statements, said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at Rand Corp.

So far, the Quad has consisted of meetings of senior officials, as well as a joint naval exercise last November.

On Friday, the four countries pledged to jointly manufacture and deliver up to 1 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine throughout Southeast Asia and potentially elsewhere by the end of next year. The vaccine would be produced by India, with additional funding from the United States and Japan, and distributed with logistical support from Australia, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

The announcement marked an important milestone, showing that the Quad can move from consultation and coordination to active cooperation as we can see, said Tanvi Madan, India Project Director at the Brookings Institution. It’s a proof of concept.

The vaccine pledge aims to show that this coalition can deliver important public goods to Southeast Asia, which should strengthen their political influence in the region, Lalwani said. China is now providing free vaccines to the region.

The Quad concept dates back to 2004, when the four countries came together for disaster relief efforts among their navies after the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean.

Country officials met for the first time in 2007, paving the way for future cooperation. But the initiative quickly fell through after changes in leadership, including a new Australian prime minister who was distinctly cool, and the electoral loss of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a Quad supporter.

The four countries are all democracies and maritime powers that have declared their common interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific, a term referring to the region encompassing the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The four countries have seen their relations with China deteriorate in some cases dramatically in recent years. This, in turn, gave new impetus.

If China didn’t challenge the rules-based order in the region, I’m not sure the Quad would exist, at least not in this form or with this urgency, Madan said.

China has clearly expressed its aversion to the idea of ​​a new grouping and sees the Quad meetings as an attempt to surround it. In 2018, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said talks about the Quad and an Indo-Pacific region could grab the headlines but would dissipate like sea foam. Last year, Wang said the group was part of an effort to create an Asian NATO that would destabilize regional security.

The Quad is far from being an Asian NATO and still faces skepticism about its ultimate usefulness. In particular, some experts question whether the four countries can maintain a united front even as each pursues its own agenda with China.

The Friday summit marks the start of a process.

They have made it the theater part, they have to fill it with substance, said Shivshankar Menon, former national security adviser in India.

The central issue that unites the group, he said, is maritime security in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This program includes joint naval exercises, disaster relief, anti-piracy efforts and environmental initiatives. The leaders did not directly discuss threats from Chinese maritime movements on Friday.

India’s position will be the key determinant of the future of Quad. While Japan and Australia are full allies of the United States, India is not. Instead, India has attempted to maintain some strategic independence while deepening cooperation with the United States in recent years.

The two countries have rushed tens of thousands of troops to the border in the mountainous region of Ladakh, sparking a dangerous confrontation that continues, although partial disengagement has taken place in some areas.

Vijay Gokhale, who recently retired as India’s foreign minister and previously ambassador to Beijing, wrote this week that the clash marked an inflection point in the seventy-year relationship between the largest modern states in Asia.

Even the most conciliatory official or analyst in India now has to at least recognize that there is something to the Chinese threat that needs to be taken seriously, said Rand’s Grossman. I think they’ve come a long way … and now I think they’re as strong a bond as the other three.

At the Friday meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his commitment to the partnership, calling the Quad a force for global good.

Today’s summit meeting shows Quad has come of age, he said. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.

Slater reported from New Delhi.

