Britain declares China violating Hong Kong declaration in 1984





The British declared that China is now in a “continuous state of non-compliance” in a 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration in which Hong Kong agreed to ensure a high degree of autonomy after Hong Kong regained control of China in 1997.

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab said the radical changes China has planned to limit participation in Hong Kong elections are a more pronounced violation of the legally binding declaration.

His remarks will set a strategy for the Boris Johnson government to counter China ahead of the announcement of British foreign and defense policy next week.

While the David Cameron administration has argued that Britain and China are entering a new “golden age”, Johnson will strategize to make Britain less dependent on Chinese investment and technology.

The UK’s intention to increase its presence in the Pacific region was demonstrated in January with an application to join 11 countries in a comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The UK is also sending a new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to East Asia this summer.

Raab said on Saturday that Beijing’s proposed legal reforms were “part of a pattern designed to harass and suppress all voices critical of Chinese policy.”

“The continued action of the Chinese authorities means that the UK should report that China is continuing to fail to comply with a joint declaration that shows a growing conflict between China’s promises and actions.

“The UK will continue to support the people of Hong Kong. China must act in accordance with its legal obligations and respect fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.”

Last week in the House of Representatives, Rab urged lawmakers to impose sanctions on Chinese officials nominated under Britain’s so-called Magnitsky sanctions system.

Johnson’s threat to violate international law related to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Brexit Treaty with the UK and the EU, has provoked warnings from senior Tory officials that it would undermine Britain’s credibility last year when urging other countries to maintain treaty obligations. Caused.

Meanwhile, at least since 2017, Chinese officials have challenged the status of this declaration, calling it a historical document that has no practical significance.

The joint declaration was signed in 1984 by then-Chinese Prime Minister Zhao Jayang and then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and registered with the United Nations.

It came into effect in 1997 after the British ended their lease agreement for the New Territories, located between Kowloon and mainland China, and were guaranteed for 50 years.

The United States and Britain accused China of violating these promises of autonomy as Congress ratified election laws that would dilute the proportion of democratically elected legislators in Hong Kong and apply new screening procedures to all candidates on Thursday.

The passage of the bill is part of the heightened tempo of China’s more direct involvement in territorial governance after anti-government protests in 2019.

The Chinese parliament last year enacted a national security law against Hong Kong, paving the way to crack down on Hong Kong’s democratic movement.

Analysts said Beijing, caught in the power of protests in 2019, changed elections to take more control of the city’s political landscape.

China condemns both the failure of a loose network of local elites and elected officials who have traditionally represented the interests of the Chinese government for the protests and the perception that Western countries have shaken the city’s politics.

Pro-Beijing political parties and politicians were defeated in the ballot box in a recent clear survey of popular local sentiment in 2019 parliamentary elections.

China’s state-run media said over the weekend the new election laws would “block the channels and tools” the United States and Britain use to “intervene in Hong Kong.”

Some Western diplomats in Hong Kong are pessimistic that their statements or even US sanctions have affected China’s halting political crackdown in Hong Kong. Many countries have issued statements after the Chinese legislature passed the law, but one diplomat said protecting democratic rights in Hong Kong could be the cause of the loss.

