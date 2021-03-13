Mexico holds hundreds of unaccompanied children detained before they reach the US border





On December 14, a few meters south of the US border on an international bridge where the smuggler had left them, Mexican police arrested the couple.

I begged them, please let us through, Nicole said in tears. But instead, they brought us here.

Until then, Nicole and Joshua who only gave their first names for fear of being identified if they were sent back to El Salvador had thought of their own trip as an exodus of two people, not part of a flow, of a wave or a crisis. They are now among more than 700 children who have gathered at the Center for Attention to Border Minors in Reynosa, just south of McAllen, Texas, since December. Almost all of these unaccompanied children were detained by Mexican soldiers or police before they could report to US immigration officials.

While President Biden has vowed to respond humanely to the growing number of children arriving at the U.S. border, with or without adults, Mexican authorities have continued to act as an arm of U.S. immigration law enforcement, as they do. did so under President Donald Trump. How far this partnership is expected to continue is one of the many questions Biden will need to answer as more children arrive here.

The Biden administration has asked potential migrants to wait in their home countries, saying it is not yet ready to receive them at the border. But he did not specify how long that wait or what will happen to those whose journeys like Nicole and Joshuas began before Biden took office.

Some children have lived in this small complex in the center of a busy border town for over a year. Others arrived just a few days ago. Many bear scars after being beaten or tortured by gangs and cartels. They sleep together in a dormitory with barred windows, the door with an unarmed guard who tries to hunt down potential escapees.

They have been waiting here desperately for so long, trapped inside, said Gabriela Zuega Soberon, the director of the government-run shelter. In many cases, we see the same children over and over again. They are arrested and deported, then taken back.

Arrived here, Nicole and Joshua met children fleeing a series of crises in Central America: gang violence, displacement following two major hurricanes, poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Theyve looked like more happen every day or two.

Leslie, 13, was arrested by Mexican police at the border weeks after fleeing El Salvador, where she said gang members threatened to sexually abuse her. Luis, 16, from Honduras, was arrested last week at a checkpoint on the highway south of the city.

Mauricio, 17, and his brother Carlos, 15, were among the few to cross the border. But they were quickly deported by US Border Patrol agents, as US law allows because they are Mexican.

Now the kids here are wondering whether it’s better to go home and start the journey again to the United States, seek asylum in Mexico, or try to find a lawyer who can help them cross the border to Texas. Their stories paint a general picture of why thousands of people like them have arrived at the U.S. border so far this year.

Luis, from the Copn department in northwestern Honduras, had planned what he would say to a border patrol agent. They killed one of my uncles, then the other, then the other, and then they would come and get me. I know they come for me then.

But Mexican police boarded the commercial bus he was in as he entered Reynosa. They asked for documents that Luis did not have. He is now in the child protection center, awaiting deportation, so that he can try to migrate again. When her family paid a smuggler to take her to the border, they bought three chances. He still has two.

Third time a charm, he said.

If Luis had made it to the US border, he likely would have been handed over to his uncle in New York City and could have sought asylum or some other form of protection. Nicole and Joshua knew the way was also open for them. They left El Salvador in December, unaware that a new president was about to take office in Washington, but hoping they would be allowed to reunite with their mother.

Cases like their children traveling to the United States to join a parent are most common at the shelter, Soberon said. Children are allowed to call their parents in the United States on Mondays and Fridays. They take Spanish and math lessons in a room with inspirational buzzwords printed on the wall: peace, responsibility, loyalty.

As for those crossing the US border, defenders have pressured the government to return them to their loved ones as quickly as possible. Due to the sharp increase in arrivals, children now spend an average of 108 hours in border patrol custody before being transferred to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, where they typically spend a few hours. more days before being released to their family members.

Central American children in central Reynosa spend an average of a month waiting for paperwork and intervention from their consulates. Those who decide to seek protection in Mexico often find themselves caught in a seemingly endless bureaucratic process.

Nicole and Joshua have been waiting for almost four months, Leslie for 13. She has only left the complex once to complete paperwork in a government office.

You just feel stuck, she said through tears. Like, when is this gonna end?

Mexico has stepped up its apprehension of migrants bound for the United States in response to Trump’s tariff threats in 2019, but this vigilance continues. The country defended the operations, saying it also enforced its own immigration laws, even as it held child asylum seekers inches from the US border.

This month, the Biden administration announced it would reinstate the Central American Underage Program, which aims to reunite children from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras with parents legally resident in the United States. , thus eliminating the need for a dangerous journey north. But many children now en route to the United States plan to reunite with their parents and loved ones who are undocumented immigrants.

A few miles from the child welfare center, on the Mexican side of the international bridge that connects McAllen and Reynosa, dozens of children from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador were sleeping on the floor.

US authorities sent them back to Reynosa after crossing the border, but since they were with their parents, Mexican authorities did not take them to the shelter. Instead, the families were dropped off near the bridge, in an area patrolled by organized crime groups.

We’ve been sleeping outside for three nights, said Edwin, from Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, who was sitting with his 8-year-old son.

They had been deported from the United States under an extended Trump administration policy under Biden that closed the border to most asylum seekers during the pandemic. They had heard that unaccompanied children and families with babies had been admitted to the United States.

But for them, like the children held at the center, little seems to have changed under a new US president.

