UK pension minister urges fund sector to act faster on climate data disclosure





The UK government minister has warned the trillions of pounds of wealth management industry that they can no longer postpone requests from pensioners for information about the climate risks of the companies they invest in.

At this week’s industry meeting, pension minister Guy Opperman said the climate data provided to the trustees “must be improved.”

Opperman made this remark as broad reforms introduced as part of the government’s decarbonization agenda took effect, imposing new climate reporting and disclosure obligations on pension trustees.

At a meeting of the Pension and Life Savings Association, Opperman said, “Wealth managers across all markets, public, private, debt and capital cannot say they don’t have complete information or ask their clients to wait five more years.

“They have to start consuming resources and modeling capabilities (really very good) to measure and then report on the quantitative slope of the product they sell.”

Asset managers have recently been criticized for the gap in information provided by the regulatory task force about the climate risks of funds.

Despite a record influx of funds investing in accordance with environmental, social and governance principles, the Financial Stability Committee’s Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Task Force (TCFD) has found “reporting to clients”. . . It may not be enough.”

Investment associations representing asset managers have said they support climate risk governance requirements for pension schemes. The IA said, “Pension funds require a high level of meaningful and comparable information from investment managers, and investors need high-quality information about the climate risks facing companies.

“Our industry has asked all publicly traded companies to report on the risks of climate change to their business using the TCFD framework, and will strengthen pressures that disclosures will improve this year’s AGM season. We also asked large companies to report under this framework.”

In November, the TCFD released a roadmap outlining the actions the UK government and regulators should take when announcing mandatory climate reporting requirements.

According to this roadmap, most assets invested in pension plan trustees, asset managers, and insurance companies that disclose climate-related financial risks and opportunities by 2023 should do so in accordance with the recommendations of the TCFD.

Trustees of schemes with assets of more than £5 billion will face additional obligations from October this year to identify and assess the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities that will affect the scheme’s investment strategy.

“With nearly £2 trillion in assets under management, all pension plans are exposed to climate-related risks,” said Opperman. I’m committed to doing everything the trustee can do to limit this risk to the member’s future retirement income.

Further reporting Attracta Mooney

