At the stronghold of American troops in Syria, a question of staying





In a makeshift military outpost adjacent to a natural gas field in eastern Syria, signs of the country’s violent upheaval are everywhere. The bombed-out concrete buildings are in ruins. Pipes that once carried liquefied natural gas are shredded and twisted.

A ragged American flag hung between 40-foot-high gas treatment towers flies over the base, a visible symbol that American troops are here and have no plans to leave anytime soon.

We had the flagpole planted, said Army Lt. Alan Favalora, a Louisiana National Guard soldier in Conoco, the name the base acquired from the long-dead US oil and gas company that operated. formerly wells. We want them to know that we are committed to this region.

President Biden’s commitment to maintain troops in Syria is uncertain, however.

The Biden administration does not appear to be in any rush to withdraw the 900 U.S. troops remaining in the country, a relatively small force some White House officials see as essential to prevent an Islamic State resurgence and a rush to reclaim the areas . oil fields by Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

But White House officials said they were reviewing the presence of troops in Syria, an announcement that raised concerns that Biden could reconsider the deployment as part of a larger reduction of US troops in the Middle East. and a planned shift of focus from the Pentagon to Asia.

What Biden is going to do is the only question everyone has asked me, Gen. Kenneth Frank McKenzie Jr., the top US commander in the Middle East, said in an interview after a visit to the east of Syria on Friday. I think the new administration will look at it and then get some advice.

Robert Ford, who was ambassador to Syria during the Obama administration, called America’s strategy deeply flawed and said Biden should withdraw the remaining troops who helped the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led militia carve out a semi-autonomous enclave in the northeast of the country.

I don’t think it’s worth it, Ford said of the US deployment in an interview. ISIS is largely contained and unable to threaten the American homeland or even send fighters to Europe.

The Arab population of northeastern Syria initially supported the efforts of the Kurdish militias to oust the Islamic State. But many Arabs are now unhappy to be under Kurdish rule, creating a new source of recruits as ISIS tries to recover, Ford added.

Conoco is one of many small outposts used by US troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, to create an enclave beyond Assad’s control. It has brought relative stability to a part of a country that is waging a decade-long civil war that has taken horrific human devastation.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since civil war broke out in 2011; in 2016, the United Nations estimated that number at 400,000. And millions more than half of the population have been displaced or have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

The Syrian army is waging its own fight against the Islamic State, supported by Russian mercenaries, Iranian Revolutionary Guard advisers and Iranian-backed irregulars from Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan. Syrian forces are supported by Russian fighter jets and Iranian drones.

Russian and Syrian troops are just across the Euphrates from Conoco, but both sides are avoiding straying into the other territory.

There’s a very hard line, said Favalora. They can’t come here, and we can’t go.

In 2018, hundreds of Russian mercenaries and members of pro-government militias were killed by American airstrikes and artillery as they crossed the Euphrates River just miles from Conoco.

The US partnership with the SDF has helped consolidate its control over eastern Syria, creating an alternative to the Assad regime and perhaps a bargaining chip if efforts to achieve a political settlement of the civil war are progressing.

But keeping troops in eastern Syria also helps the Pentagon control the Iraqi-Syrian border, thus limiting Iran’s growing influence in the region.

There is little evidence of the Islamic State fighters who held much of eastern Syria and Iraq, including the wells, until they were driven out by Kurdish militias and Arabs, aided by US air strikes and special forces troops. U.S. officials say the group has fewer than 10,000 followers, many of whom are forced into remote mountainous or desert areas, leaving them unable to hold large swathes of territory or launch mass attacks, especially in areas controlled by the SDS.

We think they still aspire to stay in Syria and Iraq, McKenzie said. But it’s hard for them to come together, because when they do, we get them.

With the Biden administration only beginning to consider options in Syria, U.S. military commanders are careful not to rule out further withdrawals. But they warn that a withdrawal, along with cuts in air support, intelligence and other assistance to the SDF, would create a security vacuum that Islamic State could exploit.

What if we pull out is an issue we will need to consider, McKenzie said. Because there is an element of stability there.

U.S. officials warn that a U.S. troop withdrawal would likely cripple the SDF, forcing Kurdish fighters to retreat to an even smaller area in northeastern Syria and find accommodation with Assad.

It could also lead to escapes from Kurdish-run detention camps housing thousands of Islamic State fighters and the release of family members of activists and sympathizers from overcrowded refugee camps. Around 70,000 people who once lived under the Islamic State are in Al Hol, the main Kurdish-run detention center, about 80 km south of the Turkish border.

Biden is already finding it difficult to stew military disengagement from militias, outside powers and regime forces operating in Syria. His first publicly known military action was to order an airstrike in February against a camp in Syria, near the border with Iraq, in retaliation for an attack by Iranian-backed militias on a US base in Iraq.

How to forge a response to the chaos in Syria has plagued US officials since the start of the civil war.

In an effort to reduce the US military presence in the region, former President Obama focused on providing humanitarian aid and on political negotiations aimed at removing Assad. Obama endorsed covert military aid in the hopes of creating a moderate Syrian rebel force to counter more militant fighters, a half-hearted effort that produced meager results.

After Assad used sarin and other chemical agents against rebel-controlled areas in 2013 near Damascus, the capital, and in the northern province of Aleppo, Obama prepared military reprisals against the government but called off the attack shortly before it was due to begin.

When the Islamic State emerged in 2014, seizing a third of Syria and Iraq for its so-called caliphate, Obama rushed his troops into Iraq and approved airstrikes in Syria. In Kobani, a town in northern Syria near the Turkish border, US airstrikes have helped Kurdish fighters end the siege of the Islamic State.

Former President Trump has repeatedly pledged to withdraw after the near total defeat of Islamic State in early 2019. He announced a withdrawal in December after a US raid killed the IS leader. Islamic State Abu Bakr Baghdadi. But the president backed down after Defense Secretary James N. Mattis resigned in protest, and White House advisers warned that a too quick withdrawal would allow Islamic State to regroup.

Last year, Trump ordered the withdrawal of US forces from the northern border near Turkey as part of a planned move to withdraw all US troops from the country. But under pressure from the Pentagon, he later agreed to keep US forces east to continue working with the SDF and help protect the oil fields from the Islamic State.

Now, at Green Village, another base in Syria just east of the Euphrates, American soldiers are housed in dilapidated apartments once used by oilfield workers. A huge M777 howitzer artillery gun remains mostly idle because there aren’t many Islamic State fighters to target, Army Lt. Melissa Cardona said.

Every two weeks, however, Cardona said, soldiers fire a long-range salute at remote areas where the group’s fighters would be hiding just to remind them they were still there.

