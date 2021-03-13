Even in the UK, they do not feel safe from the harmful touch of the Chinese state.





There is much more the British government can do to get the Chinese government to account for the persecution of the Uyghurs. Britain still hasn’t banned products made by Uighur forced labor. The Uighur region produces 20% of the world’s cotton, and with the industry prevalent in which the Chinese government supports forced labor, these products are undoubtedly heading to our busy streets.

With the growing list of governments, NGOs and experts around the world and declaring that a provincial genocide of Uyghurs in the region is underway, the UK government continues to block genocide amendments to the trade bill, allowing a panel of British judges to be fairly accused. Legal opinion.

We will continue our campaign for these actions. Until then, the government could start by providing assistance to the Uighurs in Britain. The government should open a hotline to report threats and intimidation attempted by Uighurs. You must send a clear message to the Chinese government that such actions are unacceptable and will have meaningful consequences. Expert assistance should also be provided to Uyghurs who settled in England, especially Uyghurs who are victims of torture and sexual assault.

Of course this is not about us Uyghurs. The entire British Chinese community has tremendous interest in Chinese authorities. Hong Kong activists deported from the UK have reported that suspected Chinese agents are following and that they regularly receive kidnapping threat messages. Anyone who criticizes the Chinese government in the UK is at risk of being prosecuted for out-of-territorial claims under the Hong Kong National Security Law. British Chinese society is terrified by silence that it will be banned from visiting loved ones in China and Hong Kong.

Over the next few years, as hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers flee to the UK, the Chinese government’s blackmail campaigns will increase on our shores. The UK government urgently needs a strategy to counter these threats. The best welcome Britain can give to all who flee the persecutions of Uighurs, Hong Kongers and the Chinese state is the protection, peace and security we desperately need.

Rahima Mahmut is the British Director of the World Uyghur Parliament.

