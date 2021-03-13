Burmese citizens in the United States benefit from temporary protection against deportation





The Biden administration on Friday granted temporary legal permission to Burmese citizens living in the United States without permission, its latest response to the coup that ousted the country’s elected civilian leaders.

The designation of Temporary Protected Status, which lasts 18 months and can be renewed, provides U.S. work permits and temporary protection against deportation for Myanmar citizens and recent residents of the country, also known as from Burma.

Due to the military coup and the brutal violence of the security forces against civilians, the Burmese people are facing a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro said on Friday. Mayorkas in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a question about how many Burmese could benefit from the new status.

Myanmars’ army took control of the government on February 1, detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and senior members of her National League for Democracy party.

Since then, a protest movement has erupted and the military has used violence to quell dissent, killing dozens in the crackdowns.

Authorities rounded up hundreds of protesters, politicians and activists on the streets and in nightly raids on their homes. A politician arrested on Saturday night was confirmed dead in a military hospital the next morning, his party said.

DHS said the status granted to Myanmar citizens does not give the green light for further immigration and that for their own health and safety, individuals should not believe smugglers or others claiming the border is now open.

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions on military leaders and those associated with them. On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced sanctions against the adult children of military leader Min Aung Hlaing, including a restaurant and gallery owned by one of the children from Yangon, also known as Rangoon.

We reiterate our calls for the military and police to end the violence and arbitrary detention, the release of all those who are unjustly detained and, once again, the restoration of the democratically elected civilian government. Burma, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

The United National Security Council, led this month by the United States, unanimously condemned violence against protesters in Myanmar on Wednesday.

The Security Council also seeks to address common concerns about how violence could worsen the plight of displaced people in Burma and Rohingya refugees, and exacerbate existing challenges, said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. A UN military operation forced more than 740,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority out of the country in 2017.

On Monday, the Biden administration granted temporary protective status to Venezuelans living illegally in the United States. The decision is expected to affect up to 320,000 Venezuelans in the United States.

