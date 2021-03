Uyghurs harassed and abused in Beijing, UK, admitted to minister

The scale of the intimidation is that Rahima Mahmut, British Director of the World Uyghur Parliament, mentioned in an article in The Telegraph about how Uyghurs in Britain today are silent. “

She said: A British Uyghur woman revealed how she received daily text messages from Chinese police forces urging her to spy on the lives of other Uyghurs in Britain.

The text always contains an ominous warning. Remember that mothers and sisters are with us.

British Uyghur student how he got a phone call at the Chinese embassy in London and pressured him to write an opinion in a newspaper declaring that there were no retraining camps in Xinjiang.

Ms Mahmut told the student that he had been told: Remember. The mother and other family are still in China.

Mahmoud also said Britain should ban goods made by Uighur forced labor. The Uighur region produces 20% of the world’s cotton.

She added that the government should stop blocking genocide amendments to the trade bill, which could see a panel of British judges giving a fair legal opinion on the allegations of the genocide.

Labor member Afzal Khan, the vice-chairman of all party council groups on Uyghurs, told Telegraph. There are reports that Chinese officials are currently threatening Uyghurs in silence after speaking.

The government should raise this urgent issue with Chinese officials and provide protection so that the witnesses can safely and fearlessly testify of the atrocities they have suffered.

It is unacceptable for Uyghur diaspora members in the UK and elsewhere to face harassment and abuse.

The government’s criticism is not enough, and action is desperately needed.

The Chinese embassy in London did not respond to The Telegraph’s request for several comment.

In August, The Telegraph said that Simon Cheng Man-kit, an employee of a former British consulate in Hong Kong, was tortured by the Chinese secret police and was tracked more than three times in the past two weeks.

Cheng, who was exiled from Britain, has been vocal about the free erosion in Hong Kong.

Even in your Mr Chengs inbox, a threatening email arrived in the subject line stating that a Chinese agent will find you and bring you back.

Separately, Dominic Raab said China is not complying with the Sino-English Joint Declaration after China recently took steps to crack down on pro-democracy movements by tightening control over Hong Kong.

He said the move is part of a “pattern designed to harass and suppress all voices critical of Chinese policy” and is the third violation of the legally binding joint declaration in nine months.

The Sino-English Joint Declaration was signed in 1984.

