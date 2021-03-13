US Senators condemn Russia’s “assault” on RFE / RL | Voice of America





Biparty group of US senators called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his country’s assault on state-sponsored media freedom by targeting US-funded news service RFE / RL .

In a March 12 statement, Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called attention to the deteriorating media environment in Russia and a crackdown on RFE / RL under a controversial law on “foreign agents”.

Russia’s state-run media monitoring agency Roskomnadzor has opened 260 lawsuits against RFE / RL’s Russian-language news services for failing to mark written and broadcast material in accordance with onerous regulations. A Moscow court has already imposed fines totaling around $ 1 million in 142 cases.

Long used to weaken Russian civil society, the Kremlin is now using onerous foreign agent laws as a pretext to silence RFE / RL in Russia, pursuing lawsuits and fines, Senators Chris Coons (Democrat-Delaware), Mitt Romney (Republican-Utah), Marco Rubio (Republican-Florida), and Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a joint statement.

Senators accused Putin of consolidating his control over the media and passing laws to punish criticism, while threatening the safety of members of the press.

In this difficult media environment, RFE / RL has rendered an invaluable service to the Russian people, providing them with uncensored local news that aims to meet the highest standards of objective journalism, senators said.

The series of cases against RFE / RL means that with appeals pending, it must pay fines and comply with regulations or face the potential closure of its operations in Russia.

Earlier this month, the US State Department expressed “deep concern” over what it called the Russian government’s efforts “to suppress the exercise of free speech.”

The statement came on the same day a Moscow judge dismissed five appeals by RFE / RL for fines imposed on the operation under the “foreign agents” law.

Russian legislation on the so-called “foreign agent” was adopted in 2012 and has been amended several times. It requires that non-governmental organizations that receive foreign aid and that the government considers engaged in political activity be registered, identify themselves as “foreign agents” and submit to audits.

Subsequent changes targeted foreign-funded media.

In 2017, the Russian government added the Russian RFE / RL service to the list, along with six other RFE / RL Russian-language and Current Time information services, a network operated by RFE / RL in cooperation with VOA.

The blacklist of “foreign agents”, seen here in a screenshot from the Russian Ministry of Justice website, shows Voice of America (1), Radio Liberty / Radio Free Europe (7) and Current Time ( 5).

At the end of 2020, legislation was changed to allow the Russian government to include people, including foreign journalists, on its list of “foreign agents” and to impose restrictions on them.

In December 2020, the authorities added five people to their list of “foreign agents”, including three contributors to the Russian service of RFE / RL. All five ask for their inclusion on the list.

Roskomnadzor passed rules last year requiring index media to mark all written material with long notice in large text, all radio material with an audio statement, and all video material with a 15-second text statement.

RFE / RL President Jamie Fly called for regulations to degrade our content platforms and intimidate our audiences. He added that RFE / RL will continue to oppose, protest and appeal these demands. “

