Corona virus | India’s role as a global pharmacy, says UK minister





Sir Tariq Ahmad also emphasized the close cooperation between the UK and India to ensure the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

British Secretary Tariq Ahmad said India’s role as the world’s pharmacy in the course of the coronavirus epidemic is phenomenal as he prepares for a five-day trip to India starting Monday.

Sir Ahmad, South Asia Minister of the British Foreign Affairs and Federal Development Agency (FCDO), underscored the close cooperation between the two countries to ensure the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine that benefits countries around the world through UN initiatives. COVAX facility.

India’s role as the world’s pharmacy has been phenomenal, Lord Ahmad said in a pre-visit virtual interview on Friday.

Our relationship with India is not only about what is important between the two, but how these two countries are working together, and there is no better example than the current COVID-19 pandemic that is captivating us. He has seen strong cooperation between the UK and India in responding around the world, including COVAX facilities that help more vulnerable countries around the world, he said.

Likewise, we look forward to further cooperation with India during our tenure as members of the Security Council. He added that the environment and climate change, healthcare, technology, and the UK-India relationship are important in all of these areas.

Sir Ahmad’s visits cover Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before returning to England after trade and investment negotiations in Mumbai, beginning with ministerial meetings in Delhi.

The minister said the tour will address important issues in plans for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit, which is expected to close the highly anticipated UK-India trade partnership in the coming weeks.

Following Mr. Johnson’s visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modis will visit the UK for the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June, where India is one of the UK’s invited host countries.

My highly intensive and complete program reflects the incredible diversity of India and its fantastic and amazing state, and reflects the broad nature and bilateral relationship of the relationship we have with one of our close partners, the Minister said. Return to Punjab and return to Mother’s Rajasthan.

The visit will also coincide with the release of the UK’s key foreign policy statements in the form of a consolidated review next week, which is widely expected to confirm Britain’s decisive Indo-Pacific slope in the post-Brexit era.

It can be taken as a lot as far as government policy is concerned, and there is a very strong belief and focus on the Indo-Pacific tilt and its rights. When looking at countries in the region, India is the most important, Ahmad said.

The visit was based on a discussion in the UK Parliamentary Council’s office on the issue of farmers protests against agricultural reforms in India earlier this week, but the minister was in some way obscuring his journey because of the long standing stance of the British government on the matter. I ruled out the problem. It was clear.

We’ve always been consistently clear about issues like these protests, and it’s an internal issue, he said.

India reacted strongly to this debate with severe interference with the politics of other democratic countries, after which foreign minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla even summoned the British High Commissioner to Alex Ellis of England.

Our position as a government is that protests have been taking place for months and India as a democracy has fully guaranteed and secured the right to protest. We have had occasions when people have tried to disrupt protests. It should be dealt with under the rule of law, he said.

Farmers from mainly Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh have camped on the borders of Delhi, including Tikri, Singh and Gazipur, starting November 28, completely abolishing the three farm laws and ensuring legal guarantees on minimum support prices. Are demanding. For their crops.

The Indian government has denied allegations that it intends to end the MSP (Minimum Support Price) and the’mandi’ system. Several meetings have been held between the government and farmers’ unions to resolve the deadlock.

India has argued that farmers’ protests should be viewed in the context of India’s democratic spirit and politics.

