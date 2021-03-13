Mexico: Smugglers use bracelets to track migrants as they cross the US border | American-Mexican border





Along the banks of the Rio Grande, in the scrub meadows near Penitas, southeast Texas, hundreds of colorful plastic bracelets torn off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials consider a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and traffickers to track people who pay to enter the United States illegally.

Red, blue, green, white plastic bands, some arrivals or entrances labeled in Spanish, are thrown away after migrants cross the river on makeshift rafts, according to a Reuters witness. Their use has not been widely reported before.

Some migrants try to escape border officials, others are mostly Central American families or young children traveling without parents who surrender to officials, often to seek asylum due to the dangers in their country original.

Border patrol officers in the Rio Grande Valley area, which stretches over 34,000 square kilometers along the Texas-Mexico border, recently encountered immigrants wearing the bracelets during several apprehensions, said Matthew Dyman, a spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The wristband information represents a wealth of data used by smuggler organizations, such as payment status or affiliation with smuggler groups, Dyman told Reuters.

The various smuggling techniques come as the Joe Bidens administration sought to reverse restrictive immigration policies put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump. But a recent surge in border crossings has repeatedly warned Republicans that easing sweeping policies will lead to an immigration crisis.

A shoe and bracelets thrown away by migrants from the Rio Grande. Photograph: Adrees Latif / Reuters

U.S. border officials made nearly 100,000 apprehensions or rapid deportations of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, the highest monthly total since mid-2019.

The wristband categorization system exemplifies the sophistication of organized crime groups transporting people across the border, said Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Washington DC-based bipartisan political center.

They run it like a business, Cardinal Brown said, which means finding more customers and looking for efficiencies.

Migrants can pay thousands of dollars for travel to the United States, and smugglers have to pay drug cartels to move people through areas of Mexico where they claim territory.

It is a lucrative operation and they have to be very careful who paid, she said. It can be a new way to keep track.

Criminal groups operating in northern Mexico, however, have long used systems to record which migrants have already paid for the right to be in gang-controlled territory, as well as for the right to cross the border with states. United, said migration experts.

When more Central Americans arrived at the border by express bus in 2019, smugglers monitored them by double-checking migrants’ names and IDs before getting off the bus to make sure they had paid, said Cardinal Brown.

A migrant from Reynosa, one of Mexico’s most dangerous towns across the border from McAllen, Texas, who refused to give his name for fear of reprisal, showed Reuters a photo of a purple bracelet he wore.

He said he paid $ 500 to one of the city’s criminal groups after arriving from Honduras a few months ago to secure the purple bracelet in order to protect against kidnapping or extortion.

He said that after migrants or their smugglers pay for the right to cross the river, which is also controlled by criminal groups, they receive another bracelet.

This route was not in danger, neither us nor the coyote, he said, using the Spanish word for smuggler.

A human smuggler, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the bracelets were a system for designating who paid for the right to transit through cartel territory.

They put on these (bracelets) so that there are no murders by mistake, he said.

Migrants and smugglers say it is a system required by the cartels that control riparian territory in the conflict-ravaged state of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

In January, a group of migrants were massacred in Tamaulipas state just 65 km west of Reynosa. Twelve police officers have been arrested in connection with the murders.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos