UK’s vaccine campaign is currently failing the EU’exit’ movement | Voice of america





The head of the fledgling Frexit movement in France, hoping to follow Britain’s example when France leaves the European Union, believes that if there is one benefit to the coronavirus pandemic, that’s a mess in Europe’s response.

The vaccination rollout is the best ad for Brexit, but it’s also a very good ad for Frexit and all other countries looking to regain freedom and independence, said group chairman Charles-Henri Gallois.

There is currently no seismic shift in this direction despite widespread European complaints about regions with slow vaccine releases, not to mention stringent coronavirus measures. Polls show that many European voters blame Brussels for lack of bullets, but most still support the EU. Even traditional pro exit parties, such as the Francis Far Right National Rally, have lowered or changed their investigations.

But analysts warn that it could change.

The Economist wrote this week that the most difficult form of Europeanism was out of fashion, but warned that it could come back soon.

It added that European Eurosceptics bands could be shaken again if they found out that EU citizens were still trapped at home while Americans and Israelis arrived at the beach.

Other observers agree that the EU’s executive department, whose member states were tasked with procuring vaccines for the block last year, is under pressure for delivery.

Many citizens see what’s going on in Brussels and “I want to get a vaccine, but I can’t,” said Jean-Yves Camus, a French far-right expert. There is a risk that some of the population will say what is going on against the EU.

File-On December 8, 2020, a woman received a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Guy’s Hospital in London, UK.

Bottom of the pack

There is little debate over the release of a vaccine in Europe. According to Our World in Data, more than half of Israelis and nearly a fifth of Americans have had at least one coronavirus shot, but less than 7% of French and Germans.

The slowdown in vaccination is due to manufacturers’ national campaigns and delays, but polls nevertheless suggest a significant part of Europe’s outrage against Brussels. For example, a recent Kekst CNC poll found that one-quarter and half of French, Swedish and German citizens blamed the EU, not their own government, for the matter.

Some EU leaders are breaking the block unity in a sortie to join them and get extra supplies. Austrian Prime Minister Sebastien Kurz’s government recently agreed to a vaccine development contract with Israel, and some EU countries are getting more than others.

There are even more headaches for some people here. Statistics from the UK, a former EU member state, delivered at least one shot to more than a third of its citizens. For example, hospitalization in the UK has plummeted as cases of Corona 19 have soared, as the Paris hospital’s capacity has been closer.

Camino Mortera-Martinez, an analyst at the European Institute for Reform Policy in Brussels, clearly says this is a big blow to those who have long said that Britain will be much worse outside the European Union. .

Referencing EU member states, she added that she was not actively attempting to downplay the UK’s vaccination successes, but was very conscious not to do anything in France and Germany, especially Brexit, to do anything to spark this idea of ​​success.

For Generation Frexits Gallois, this is the lesson.

I think vaccination is the most obvious failure of the European Union during the COVID-19 crisis.

File-People line up outside the COVID-19 vaccination center in Brussels, Belgium on March 3, 2021.

mistake

The EU executive admitted to a mistake in the vaccination strategy.

“We are late for approval, said Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the European Commission.

I was so optimistic when it comes to mass production and I was so confident that the products I ordered would actually ship on time. “

There is another side to the story of numbers. Several EU countries, including France, are ahead of the UK in terms of the proportion of citizens who have been vaccinated twice, and none yet rival the UK in increasing the number of coronavirus deaths.

Brussels defenders claim to be able to understand the issue of vaccine negotiations for the first time in 27 countries.

Of course, Germany or France, acting alone like Britain, may have had enough vaccines to meet their needs, but certainly not in favorable circumstances, wrote Jean Quatremer, a Brussels correspondent for the French Left Liberation Newspaper. Guardian newspaper. Most of all, the smaller countries would have been left high and dry.

It did not stop the harsh criticism of populist parties, along with member states such as Hungary, which were entangled with the EU on other matters.

Vice President Jordan Bardella (Frances National Rally)-the country’s main opposition claims his country is experiencing a vaccine Waterloo moment, which refers to Napoleon’s historic defeat against Britain.

We are told that the European Union has failed and France in particular is the only member of the UN Security Council that does not have its own vaccine, Bardella told French 2 television. This poses a real question for medical sovereignty.

Pile-During a media tour in Wiesbaden, Germany on December 7, 2020, the newsstand of the new vaccination center was on display.

No Frexit now

However, the rally once made a U-turn when it comes to solid pro Frexit stance. Party leader Marin Le Pene considered President Emmanuel Mark Long’s top rival in the elections next year. It’s not about leaving the block anymore, it’s talking about completely reforming it.

In neighboring Italy, populist leader Matteo Salvini was equally silent about Italexit recently, pledged to support Italy’s new EU-friendly Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Draghi also criticized Brussels’ slow vaccination push, but he recently worked within the rules to block exports of AstraZeneca doses to Australia.

In the Netherlands, where the coronavirus curfew caused a riot, Liberal Party leader Geert Wilders criticized the country’s slow vaccination release as absurd. However, according to polls, Prime Minister Mark Rutte is still comfortably leading ahead of the March 17 elections. Wilders concluded that despite public complaints to analysts, the epidemic spurred the rally at the moment in support of Ruttes’ pro-EU government.

“If we get a referendum, I’ll lose it. Wilders told Agence France-Presse about Nexit’s prospects in the Netherlands, but unfortunately I think this is the only way.”

Generation Frexits Gallois also takes a long-term perspective. He predicts that voter sentiment will change as French citizens watch the UK’s rapid vaccine launch similarly turn into a post-coronavirus recovery, but early signs are pointing to trade with the EU hitting the UK economy.

Gallois said it will become more efficient and flexible outside the EU.

