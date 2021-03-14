British companies urged security updates after Microsoft hacked





Businesses were instructed to install the latest Microsoft Exchange Server updates earlier this week after about 30,000 and hundreds of thousands of businesses were attacked in the United States. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

UK security officials have warned organizations to update their security after hackers use flaws in Microsoft (MSFT) software to access computers around the world.

Businesses were instructed to install the latest Microsoft Exchange Server updates earlier this week after about 30,000 and hundreds of thousands of businesses were attacked in the United States.

A group of hackers named Hafnium, sponsored by China, exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange, leaving behind a web shell for cybercriminals to remotely access victim systems. This vulnerability dates back ten years and has been exploited by hackers since at least January.

Officials believe that more than 3,000 UK email servers are still at risk. The National Cybersecurity Center, part of the intelligence agency GCHQ, estimated that 7,000 servers in the UK were affected by this flaw, and only half of them were secured.

Just because the server has a web shell, there is no guarantee that hackers will steal your files. Businesses can get rid of malicious software without data leakage.

However, the agency said it was “important” for all affected businesses to take action to protect their email servers.

Read more: Businesses warned that a data breach’will not survive’ due to a third data breach that failed employee training

NCSC added that it is particularly concerned about small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who may not have heard of this issue.

“We are working closely with industry and international partners to understand the scale and impact of UK exposure, but it is important that all organizations take immediate action to protect their networks,” said Paul Chichester, NCSC’s Operations Director.

“The most important thing to do while this is going on is to install the latest Microsoft updates.”

“Organizations should also be alive with ransomware threats and be familiar with our guidelines. Any incident affecting UK organizations should be reported to the NCSC.

WATCH: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says cyber hacking is’important’.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos