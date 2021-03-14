International policy review with cyber at the heart of UK security





This week’s Integrated Review will work to keep people safe, stay ahead of the enemy, and improve the lives of people in the UK with a new full spectrum approach to the UK’s cyber capabilities. The PM will announce the establishment of a cyber corridor in the northern region. UK Creates and Retains Thousands of Jobs The National Cyber ​​Force is transforming the UK’s ability to conduct targeted attack cyber operations to impose real costs on the enemy.

Our ability to detect, hinder and contain enemies while leveraging the revolution in the use of smart and cyber technologies will be dramatically improved with our commitment to an integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy to be announced this week.

This review will explain the importance of cyber technology to our way of life, including defeating enemies on the battlefield, making the Internet a safer place, or developing cutting-edge technologies to improve people’s lives.

Cybersecurity is the foundation of a cyber powerhouse, and the UK is using state-of-the-art technology that uses intelligence to block online threats and defend against attacks. The National Center for Cyber ​​Security was established in 2016 to help critical organizations, businesses and the general public protect themselves.

In recent years, our enemies have invested in their abilities and are constantly looking for new ways to exploit our weaknesses and gain advantage in cyberspace. So you need a full spectrum approach to solidify your competitive advantage and stay ahead of your enemies.

Integrated Review will unveil a new cyber strategy to create a cyber ecosystem suitable for the future through more investments in education, partnerships with industries, and integration across defense and information services.

The Prime Minister said:

Cyber ​​power is transforming the way we live our lives and fight war, just like the Air Force did 100 years ago. We need to be able to build cyber abilities to understand those who want to use their powers to attack us and the opportunities it offers while ensuring that our way of life is disrupted every time.

Our new full spectrum approach to cyber will transform our ability to protect our people, advance our interests around the world, and improve the lives of the British people every day.

The Prime Minister will announce this week that the combination of this strategy with the home of a new national cyber unit will be located in northern England, building cyber corridors throughout the region.

The opening of the NCF headquarters in North England will foster growth in the technology, digital and defense sectors outside of London and establish new partnerships between local governments, sectors and universities, placing them in an international cutting center. State-of-the-art development to keep people safe.

The Department of Defense currently holds more than 35,000 jobs in northwest England alone. Digital and cyber jobs will be built on the history of state-of-the-art defense technology. Ten thousand people are employed in Barrow’s marine design, and 12,000 are British fifth-generation F-35 stealth aircraft.

North England already has a GCHQ office in Manchester, which is Europe’s fastest growing major tech cluster, with over 15% of Manchester’s population employed in the digital, creative and tech sectors.

The National Cyber ​​Force was created last year to transform the UK’s capacity to conduct targeted attack cyber operations against terrorists, hostile states and criminal organizations. For the first time, it gathers personnel from the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies under one unified command.

The types of operations NCF can perform include:

Interfering with cell phones to prevent terrorists from communicating with contacts Help prevent cyberspace from being used as a global platform for serious crimes including child sexual abuse Keep British military aircraft safe from targeting of weapon systems

Recognizing the importance of cyber for defense, the Department of Defense created the 13th Signal Regiment, the first dedicated cyber regiment, added to the NCF last year and expanded the defense cyber school. These enhanced cyber capabilities will strengthen our defenses and will play a vital role in operations including the first global deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeths this year. MoD cyber experts make up almost half of NCF cyber operators.

In addition to national security and defense applications, cyber technology can be used to improve people’s lives and help people use the Internet safely through smart technology. Last year, GCHQ partnered with tech startups to develop and use AI to help companies free up more space for passengers during the COVID pandemic, warn shipping companies to keep them in containers, and prevent misinformation from spreading online. give.

The government’s new cyber strategy will support companies developing dual-use and consumer technologies to make the UK a cyber powerhouse in every way. It is also important to our ambition to build the UK as a global service, digital and data hub.

