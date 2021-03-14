Afghan minister warns US of hasty retreat 104.5 WOKV





KABUL, Afghanistan – (AP) Afghan Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi on Saturday said Afghan security forces could hold their ground even if U.S. troops retreated, disputing a U.S. warning that a withdrawal would bring rapid territorial gains to the Taliban.

Andarabi’s comments in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday were the government’s first reaction to the warning from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a clearly worded letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over the weekend. last end.

In the letter urging Ghani to step up efforts to make peace with the Taliban, Blinken said, I fear the security situation will worsen and the Taliban may achieve rapid territorial gains after the withdrawal of the US military. .

Andarabi said Afghan national security forces could hold territory, but would likely suffer heavy casualties trying to hold remote checkpoints without US air support.

The Afghan security forces are fully capable of defending the capital, cities and territories in which we are currently present, he said. We believe that the Afghan security forces have proven this year to the Taliban that they cannot gain territory.

While the Taliban did not attack US or NATO forces as a condition of the deal, Afghan national security forces faced meteoric assaults.

When questioned at the heavily fortified Home Office, Andarabi also reiterated his government’s warning against a precipitous US withdrawal from the war-torn country, saying the Taliban’s ties to Al-Qaida remain intact and that a rapid withdrawal would worsen global counterterrorism efforts.

He said the Afghan national security forces backed by US assistance have so far strained terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including the local Islamic State affiliate.

A hasty and uncalculated withdrawal could certainly provide an opportunity for these terrorists … to threaten the world, ”he said from inside the complex, protected by explosion-proof concrete walls, barbed wire and a phalanx of security guards.

The warning comes as Washington examines a deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban more than a year ago that calls for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US troops by May 1.

The deal also calls on the Taliban to sever ties with terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaida. U.S. officials have previously said progress has been made, but more is needed, without giving further details.

No decision has been made on the review, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is trying to revive a stalled peace process between the government and the Taliban armed opposition, has warned the Afghan president that all options are still on the table and should step up peacemaking efforts.

Since the United States signed the deal with the Taliban, violence has increased, with poverty and high unemployment increasing crime. Despite billions of dollars in international aid to Afghanistan since the collapse of the Taliban government in 2001, 72% of Afghanistan’s 37 million live below the poverty line, surviving on $ 1.90 or less a day. Unemployment is around 30 percent.

Residents of Kabul, the Afghan capital, are terrorized by rampant crime, bombings and assassinations, and bitterly complain about security failures.

Andarabi sympathized with citizens’ complaints, but said nearly 70% of the Afghan police force are fighting the Taliban, eroding efforts to maintain law and order. Police face more than 100 Taliban attacks across the country every day, he added.

Even the United Nations Security Council has expressed concern over the targeted killings, targeting civil society activists, journalists, lawyers and judges. ISIS has taken responsibility for it, but the Taliban and the government blame each other for the surge in attacks.

At a press conference on Friday, the UN Security Council called for an immediate end to these targeted attacks and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Andarabi said progress has been made in stemming the violence over the past month, with more than 400 arrests.

But he stressed that Afghanistan still needs continued support from the international community, including the United States and NATO, in times of war as well as in times of peace.

For example, it will take great efforts to reintegrate into a peacetime society the tens of thousands of armed men who roam the country regardless of which faction they come from, he said. Police face a terrible battle against narcotics in a country that produces more than 4,000 tonnes of opium __ the raw material used to make heroin __ more than all other opium producing countries combined. Peace, Andarabi said, would allow police to fight the war on drugs which is also fueling the soaring crime rate in Afghanistan.

