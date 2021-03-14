British companies suffer from a shortage of cardboard as prices soar from online spending.





Since the onset of the crisis, the price of corrugated cardboard has risen more than tenfold, and British companies have been jumbled over to supply boxes. Photo: Getty

Cardboard prices have skyrocketed due to a short supply due to a dramatic shift to online shopping aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of old cardboard used to create new boxes rose from 10 ($14) per ton in January 2020 to a maximum of 118 per ton last month, according to new data from letsrecycle.com.

The shortage is due to demand from online sellers like Amazon (AMZN), as well as border collapse and stockpiling caused by Brexit, according to the Paper Industry Alliance (CPI).

There is also a delay in putting the pulp fibers back into the recycling chain used to make additional cartons and corrugated cardboard.

Simon Ellin, chief executive of the Recycling Association representing corrugated cardboard manufacturers, told FT that the shortage was due to the Amazon effect.

During the epidemic, demand for online delivery surged, he said. Given the tremendous demand from China, it is scarce not only in the UK or the EU, but globally. People are going around stealing cardboard.

ParcelHero, the courier company, warned that this shortage could lead to delays in delivery times, damage to parcels, and increased charges.

David Jinks, Head of Consumer Research at ParcelHeros, said: The Paper Industry Alliance (CPI) says online retailers’ demand for cardboard boxes is five years ahead of pre-epidemic levels.

In addition to this growing demand, lockdown means that when stores and restaurants open, they are recycled faster than domestic users, which means that packaging recycling takes longer time. Due to Brexit, it is added to the mixed packaging stocked in warehouses, and it is no wonder that there is a serious shortage.

