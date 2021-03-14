The BA urges the UK to take leadership in the resumption of international travel.





According to the president of British Airways, the UK is making great progress in combating the coronavirus pandemic, so it should become a global leader in resuming overseas travel.

Chief executive Sean Doyle set an example in developing a system that allows people to travel abroad and ambitious to urge the government.

This includes using digital technology to check the status of passengers’ vaccinations and tests.

Sean Doyle was appointed Chief Executive Officer of British Airways in October 2020 (British Airways/PA)

Doyle said the UK is very proud of the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the relatively large number of people who have already received the Corona 19 jab compared to other countries.

He told reporters that he is making great strides in Britain in dealing with the epidemic.

It can be said that Britain has developed a very strong leadership position in coming out from the other side of the epidemic.

What we want to check is that it takes a leadership position in restoring travel and restoring the economy.

He added: We can be ambitious and pursue this opportunity in a way that others can follow.

British Airways is testing the use of a mobile travel health passport made by VeriFLY to help passengers traveling from London to the United States prove they meet the U.S. entry requirements before boarding the plane.

Doyle, who replaced Alex Cruz as airline boss in October 2020, warned that if travel was severely restricted, it would be very difficult for the UK to resume for business and investment.

Citing recent announcements on easing border restrictions from France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, Doyle said it was very clear that governments and countries wanted to re-accept British travelers.

However, according to Doyle, prompt action and global coordination are needed.

We have to work in multiple governments and jurisdictions, and I think we have a great opportunity to lead that leadership position.

It’s very simple for us. I think those who have been vaccinated should be able to travel without restrictions, and those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result.

It is worth reflecting the fact that test availability and test solutions are in a much better position than a year ago and are much cheaper.

British Airways owner IAG suffered a pre-tax loss of 7.8 billion euros (6.8 billion) in 2020 as travel demand plummeted due to the viral crisis.

Mr Doyle admitted that 12 months was pretty brutal and hard.

However, he said flight bookings have skyrocketed from May 17th, the earliest date British Airways can allow foreign leisure travel to people living in the UK.

He added: Summer holidays are what people are hoping for.

The Government’s Global Travel Task Force will provide a report to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 12 giving recommendations on how and when overseas travel can be resumed.

