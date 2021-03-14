Biden administration appeals to FEMA to help stay-at-home children on the US-Mexico border Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The US Department of Homeland Security on Saturday ordered an emergency agency that typically responds to floods, storms and other major disasters to help care for a growing number of arriving migrant children at the US-Mexico border.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement he would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help receive, house and transport the children “for the next 90 days.

The move signals the scale of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office on January 20. The surge in arrivals comes as Biden reversed some of the restrictive policies of former Republican President Donald Trump. .

Unaccompanied minors crossing the border are transferred by immigration officers to another federal agency, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). But a sharp increase in the number of children arriving without parents or legal guardians has exceeded reception capacity, which has been reduced by 40% to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus shelter capacity restrictions were lifted on March 5, but only around 200 beds returned online last week, an administration official told reporters on Friday.

It’s unclear exactly how FEMA will help, although the agency has expertise in housing and caring for the homeless. The Homeland Security statement said FEMA would help examine “all of the options available to quickly increase the physical capacity of suitable housing.

A FEMA statement added that it was also working with HHS “to provide basic food, water and medical care.”

Migrant children apprehended at the border are expected to be transferred out of border patrol custody within 72 hours. But when shelter space is limited, they can get stuck in border detention centers for longer periods of time, as is currently the case.

Border crossings were built to house adult males for short periods of time and could pose a COVID-19 health risk to children and staff if overcrowded.

More than 3,600 migrant children were held in U.S. border facilities Thursday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters, more than four times the number at the end of February. As of Friday, the HHS refugee office had around 8,800 unaccompanied children in custody.

FEMA also helped coordinate a response to an influx of unaccompanied minors in 2014, under former President Barack Obama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos