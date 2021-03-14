Dangerous spring snowstorm hits American Rockies and high plains | Voice of America





DENVER – A powerful spring snowstorm was forecast over the next three days to cover parts of the US Rockies and the Central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where rapid snowfall accumulation of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and high winds reaching 65 mph ( 105 km / h) could lead to dangerous conditions from Saturday to Monday.

The weather service told travelers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights. He also warned that strong winds and heavy snow could cause significant damage to trees and power lines.

“We are bracing for a potentially historic winter storm that will affect southeastern Wyoming,” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Twitter. “The best option is to stay off the roads this weekend.”

In southern Colorado, conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day on Saturday. The I-25 urban corridor, where 5 million people live in cities like Denver, is expected to receive 2 feet (61 cm) of snow and 35 mph (56 km / h) winds throughout the weekend.

A pedestrian uses an umbrella for shelter as a storm sweeps through Intermountain West on March 13, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters were forecasting up to 3 feet of snow from the woodstorm.

In Denver, rain turned to snow on Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to near zero. Drier air moving over the city in the afternoon temporarily slowed the rate of snowfall, the NWS said on Twitter.

“However, more intense snow will return in the late afternoon / early evening and Sunday,” the weather service said.

At Denver International Airport, 1,979 weekend flights to and from the nation’s fifth busiest airport were canceled before the storm, according to aviation tracking website Flight Aware.

Utility company Xcel Energy said this week it was “increasing the number of crews” to respond to possible power outages caused by heavy, wet snow.

The NWS has warned travelers and skiers alike that avalanches could be easily triggered as snow could quickly accumulate, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis has activated the State National Guard to respond to requests search and rescue over the weekend.

